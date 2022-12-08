ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Douglas Cleveland
4d ago

YOUNG Woman More unlikely going through some Trauma over this . MANY HUGE PRAYERS FOR YOU , YOUR A HERO

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas

Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun

A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

