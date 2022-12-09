ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in L.A. backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, the famed mountain lion known as P-22 has been captured, CBS Los Angeles reports. Authorities caught him in a backyard in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., according to a homeowner. She said wildlife officials came to her doorstep...
CBS News

400 marijuana plants discovered after fire burns in empty Covina house

A fire was burning in a vacant house in the unincorporated area of Covina led law enforcement to find hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside on Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
