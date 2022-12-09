ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

Charges filed against nine Mt. Carmel football players for hazing

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Nine former Mount Carmel High School football players are facing criminal charges for their involvement in a 2020 hazing incident, according to the Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The case was referred to the Pa. District Attorney's office from the Northumberland County District Attorney. An investigation revealed that, in two separate incidents, football players were invited to football captain Reed Witowski’s house to watch game footage.

During the watch party, football captains Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus, and another captain who was a juvenile at the time, along with other members of the team, allegedly burned the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation, according to a news release.

Team captains Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus, and third who was a juvenile at the time, have been charged with hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim.

Other members of the team, including Tyler Owens, Michael Balichik, and four others who were juveniles at the time of the incident, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit hazing.

This matter is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Joseph Sembrot.

