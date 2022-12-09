Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Protect Our Care Nevada urges the community to take advantage of Open Enrollment
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada Health Link’s Open Enrollment 2023 is happening now and closes on Jan. 15, 2023. It will provide Nevadans with the resources they need to enroll in quality, affordable coverage. The organization Protect Our Care Nevada is inviting Nevadans to visit...
mynews4.com
Season of Giving: The Eddy House
Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight many nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. The Eddy House in Reno works with homeless and at-risk youth to develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence. If you...
mynews4.com
Some Tahoe schools delayed on Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) schools are on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday. Officials say LTUSD schools are still dealing with the impacts of the snowfall as are many community members and schools could use additional time to prepare for students.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for Monday, December 12
Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Monday, December 12 due to winter weather conditions. Due to hazardous road conditions, all Incline schools will be canceled for Monday. All other Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Winter bus stops are in effect. The...
mynews4.com
Douglas County opens warming shelter for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county has opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
mynews4.com
Properties impacted by noxious Swan Lake smell granted devaluation by Washoe assessor
LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents surrounding Swan Lake who've been suffering from a noxious odor have been granted a property devolution by the Washoe County Assessors office. Following an assessment in response to community concerns, Assessor Mike Clark approved a downward adjustment of 10%...
KOLO TV Reno
Gang unit seizes 64 guns, 27 pounds of drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Gang Unit announced Monday the seizure of 64 guns and 27 combined pounds of a different assortment of drugs. On Dec. 9, the RGU learned that Adnan Ramirez, a convicted felon, was reportedly trying to sell Xanax and was also allegedly in possession of several firearms.
mynews4.com
Complaint alleges former Sparks fire chief possessed illegal steroids
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A criminal complaint filled by the Nevada Attorney General's office accuses former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson of multiple felony drug charges involving steroids. The complaint, which was filed on Dec. 8, alleges Lawson and former Nevada correctional officer Lance Forrester...
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting off El Rancho Drive in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is dead after a shooting in Sparks on Sunday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to Sand Pebble/Spanish Oak Apartments at 1877 El Rancho Drive on the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
KOLO TV Reno
Central Nevada Health District established
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
KOLO TV Reno
New residential and transitional living facility coming to Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the outside, it still looks like what used to be the Argent Preparatory Academy but on the inside, changes are happening. The 30,000 sq. ft. building is undergoing construction to become an extension of the Community Counseling Center (CCC). “Many times people have to wait...
KOLO TV Reno
The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter Weather causes traffic issues on I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The wintery driving conditions forced a Nevada State Police trooper to direct traffic near the Gold Ranch exit off of Interstate 80 during the early afternoon hours on Sunday. Drivers had to wait hours for westbound traffic on I-80 to move. “We just wanted to hit...
mynews4.com
5 displaced after trailer fire in Sun Valley
Five people are without a place to live after a fire broke out in a Sun Valley trailer on Monday morning. Crews responded to the 4600 block of Leonesio Drive just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the report of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene they...
KOLO TV Reno
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
