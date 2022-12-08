ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Will Test Both Backups If Kenny Pickett Can’t Play vs Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will divide the labor between both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as they begin preparation for the Carolina Panthers without quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett has not yet been ruled out for Week 15 but is in concussion protocol. As of now, he's still working with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Oregon in a Late Fight for Prized QB Commit Dante Moore

We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck. Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Critical NFC East Game vs. Washington

The New York Giants haven't been nearly as hot in the second half of the season as they were in the first, and the odds makers continue to take note of that. The Giants, who are looking for their first win since they beat the Houston Texans on November 13, open this week as a 4.5-point underdog against the Washington Commanders, who will play host to the Giants for Sunday Night Football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Patriots WATCH: Rookie RB Pierre Strong Scores First Career TD vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots bolstered their backfield with the selection of South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong as the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With their postseason hopes riding on the outcome of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on...
Tri-City Herald

Frank Reich Would be Ideal Fit for Broncos as Hackett Replacement

The Denver Broncos are having a terrible season, to put it lightly. The hope that came with the Russell Wilson trade and the overall quality of the roster faded quickly. The biggest culprit for this agonizing Broncos season is head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He has proven to be in over his head as a leader and game planner. So much so that he's expected to be gone at the season’s end.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Quarterback Situation Uncertain for Week 15 at Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens don't yet know who will be available to play quarterback Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. It could possibly be Lamar Jackson, who missed the last game with a knee injury,. “I just don’t know. I don’t know," coach John Harbaugh said about...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Three Bulldogs Included in Todd McShay’s Latest Mock Draft

With the college football season nearing its final curtain call, it also means that NFL draft discussion is starting to heat up. The Bulldogs set a new record last season after having 15 players selected in the draft and now there is another set of players preparing to have their names called.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Dealing With Two Injuries, Chris Wormley Undergoes Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Week 15 as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers with two injuries, both to starters on the offense. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and will need to undergo testing throughout the week before being cleared. Unlike last time, Pickett is still meeting with team doctors and has not been cleared to return to practice yet. If he's unable to play, head coach Mike Tomlin said both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will compete for the starting spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14

A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Jacobs Stands Out Even as Raiders Struggle

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders suffering another devastating loss on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, Josh Jacobs again showed that he is one of the best running backs in the National Football League. The Raiders showed that Jacobs would be their top offensive option early in the...
Tri-City Herald

The Cowboys Star Explains the NFL’s Most Mind-Blowing Stat

A certain statistic circumnavigated the football world late this summer, soaring above the usual wave of colorless preseason content. It first took flight on social media—raising eyebrows, halting scrolling thumbs, all those early signs of something going gobsmacking viral. And before long it barged into real life, too, popping up one day in conversation at its point of origin inside the Cowboys’ offensive line room.
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Ole Miss Kicker Jonathan Cruz Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels kicker Jonathan Cruz plans to suit up one more time for the Rebels before taking the next step in his football career. Cruz posted a letter to social media on Monday announcing that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft upon the completion of his season with Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft: Grayson McCall Enters Transfer Portal

One of the nation's more prolific passers, Grayson McCall, is leaving the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina, officially announcing he has entered the transfer portal. "An accurate, one-read quarterback that found success in a favorable system. He possesses physical traits that may interest NFL teams." The type of scenario McCall is...
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...

