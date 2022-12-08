Read full article on original website
November Was Native American Heritage Month — Watch These Documentaries to Keep Learning About Native Culture
Last month was Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native people's culture and for others to consider what it means to be native. But it's crucial to keep learning about the social, political, and cultural sphere of the native world — and a great way to do so yourself is by looking at Native American documentaries.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Inspirational Native American ballerinas 'The Five Moons' to feature on $1 coin
In 2023, a celebrated group of ballerinas will appear on the Native American $1 coin. The coins will feature Maria Tallchief in a balletic pose with four other ballerinas in the background who are Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin and they are also symbolic of thousands they inspired through their dance, together the five are called the “Five Moons.”
