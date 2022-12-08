Read full article on original website
‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’
It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Over Proposal: ‘Disrespect at its Finest’
Off to a rocky start. Shortly after Jaylan Mobley proposed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, the former couple got into a heated argument over his decision to ask her stepdad for her hand in marriage. “In the dinner scene...
‘Teen Mom’: Leah Gets Mad At Jaylan For Seeking Her Stepdad’s Blessing Before Proposing
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley finally got engaged on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Costa Rica during the Dec. 6 episode. But their relationship high didn’t last very long because once Jaylan told Leah that he asked for her stepdad’s blessing before proposing, she got pretty upset. Apparently, Leah isn’t very fond of her stepdad, Lee. Leah told Jaylan that he’s “the man” in her life, and he shouldn’t need another man’s permission to marry her. However, Jaylan told Leah that he sought Lee’s blessing simply out of respect. Still, Leah said if Jaylan was to ask anyone, it should have been her mom, whom she’s actually “close” with. She got so upset over Jaylan’s talk with Lee that she basically ruined their dinner date after the proposal. And the evening ended pretty awkwardly.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
realitytitbit.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's combined net worth revealed as stars are sentenced to prison
Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth. The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
'Trolls' Star Ron Funches Files For Divorce, Requests Spousal Support From Estranged Wife
That's a wrap! Comedian and actor Ron Funches, known for his role as Cooper in Trolls, has filed for divorce from his wife, and he's requesting spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned. After almost three years, their marriage bliss came to an end when the comedian filed the legal documents, adding...
Popculture
Todd and Julie Chrisley May Lose Custody of Granddaughter Amid Prison Sentences
Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently sentenced to prison on fraud convictions, and may lose custody of their granddaughter, Chloe. According to TMZ, the young girl's mother, Angela Johnson, has stated that she's begun the process to get full custody of 10-year-old Chloe. Johnson told TMZ that she has actually been attempting to regain custody of Chloe for years, but has not had much progress.
Tri-City Herald
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Supportive Message Amid Janelle, Kody Split: ‘You Have a Purpose’
Sending a virtual hand. Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a supportive message shortly after In Touch broke the news of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s inevitable split. “Beyond this place of wrath and tears, looks but the horror of the shade,” the mom of six, 50, recited in...
Lindsie Chrisley breaks silence on parents Todd and Julie’s prison sentences
Lindsie Chrisley broke her silence after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was given a lighter sentence of seven years in prison but will also be on probation for 16 months. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support during this time. “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” said...
FOX 11 and 41
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences
Reality star Lindsie Chrisley has finally given a public statement on the recent prison sentences given to her father, Todd Chrisley, and her stepmother Julie Chrisley. On Monday, November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The couple opened up about their impending sentence on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last week, with Julie specifically mentioning the toll it’s taking on their kids.
Tri-City Herald
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘so blessed to welcome’ 7th child, a baby girl named Love
Welcome to the world, Love Sean Combs. Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the arrival of his seventh child, a baby girl, via Twitter over the weekend. The rapper is also father to Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Dior, Christian Casey, Chance, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. “Mama Combs, Quincy,...
Tri-City Herald
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
A teenager in upstate New York was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten before being abandoned on the side of a road hours later, police said. Three people have been arrested and charged. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was attacked by three people at a house in Malone, a village near the...
Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son
Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
Grayson Chrisley Shares Update After 'Really Bad' Car Crash: 'The Truck Is Not Fine, but I Am'
Grayson Chrisley says he's doing "fine" after he was in a car accident last month. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley appeared on sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast on Wednesday, when he revealed how he is doing almost a month after he was hospitalized for sustaining injuries in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.
