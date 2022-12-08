ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Cast Laughs At Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Comparing Her To A ‘Demon’

It appears that the Nov. 2, 2021 episode of Teen Mom OG has made the cut in the second season of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — and it has the cast cracking up. MTV dropped a teaser for the Nov. 29 episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In just hours ahead of the show (seen below), and a portion of the clip looked back on a dinner Amber Portwood, 32, attended with her daughter Leah and Leah’s father Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. During the dinner, Amber tried to start a conversation with Leah, who is now 14, about a movie she was going on about to her sister. Leah originally didn’t show much interest in engaging in conversation with her mother, but eventually came around and spoke about a plot with a mother who has come back from the dead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’: Leah Gets Mad At Jaylan For Seeking Her Stepdad’s Blessing Before Proposing

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley finally got engaged on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in Costa Rica during the Dec. 6 episode. But their relationship high didn’t last very long because once Jaylan told Leah that he asked for her stepdad’s blessing before proposing, she got pretty upset. Apparently, Leah isn’t very fond of her stepdad, Lee. Leah told Jaylan that he’s “the man” in her life, and he shouldn’t need another man’s permission to marry her. However, Jaylan told Leah that he sought Lee’s blessing simply out of respect. Still, Leah said if Jaylan was to ask anyone, it should have been her mom, whom she’s actually “close” with. She got so upset over Jaylan’s talk with Lee that she basically ruined their dinner date after the proposal. And the evening ended pretty awkwardly.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump

Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley May Lose Custody of Granddaughter Amid Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently sentenced to prison on fraud convictions, and may lose custody of their granddaughter, Chloe. According to TMZ, the young girl's mother, Angela Johnson, has stated that she's begun the process to get full custody of 10-year-old Chloe. Johnson told TMZ that she has actually been attempting to regain custody of Chloe for years, but has not had much progress.
Page Six

Lindsie Chrisley breaks silence on parents Todd and Julie’s prison sentences

Lindsie Chrisley broke her silence after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and 16 months of probation. Julie Chrisley was given a lighter sentence of seven years in prison but will also be on probation for 16 months. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the 33-year-old thanked fans for their support during this time. “I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family,” said...
FOX 11 and 41

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences

Reality star Lindsie Chrisley has finally given a public statement on the recent prison sentences given to her father, Todd Chrisley, and her stepmother Julie Chrisley. On Monday, November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The couple opened up about their impending sentence on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last week, with Julie specifically mentioning the toll it’s taking on their kids.
Tri-City Herald

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘so blessed to welcome’ 7th child, a baby girl named Love

Welcome to the world, Love Sean Combs. Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the arrival of his seventh child, a baby girl, via Twitter over the weekend. The rapper is also father to Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin Dior, Christian Casey, Chance, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. “Mama Combs, Quincy,...
Lefty Graves

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.

