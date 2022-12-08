Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
The Altoona Lions Club held its third annual Christmas tree lighting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club got some community members together for its third annual Shine The Light tree lighting Sunday night. The tree itself is donned in lights of multiple colors, and for a donation, a bulb could be dedicated to a loved one. “So the...
WEAU-TV 13
3rd Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is in full swing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights is well underway. If you’re looking for some creative holiday light displays, 20 homes and businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona school districts are decked out with all kinds of holiday decorations. The friendly competition is hosted...
WEAU-TV 13
New home for Eau Claire church
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saving Grace Lutheran Church has been providing services in the Eastridge Center strip mall for 10 years, and is about to move into a new home. A new church has been built at 3735 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire. The first worship services are Christmas...
WEAU-TV 13
Perseverance Park Pavilion being built in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pavilion is being built in Altoona as part of a volunteer project. The City of Altoona and the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association are teaming up to build the Pavilion as one of the main features of a new Park being built. The Pavilion is being constructed with local resources.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
WEAU-TV 13
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need. The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This year’s Blood Drive...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
Volume One
Icon for Sale: Sheeley House & Saloon Goes on the Market
The Sheeley House, an iconic Chippewa Falls restaurant, has hit the market. According to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the Sheeley House (236 W. River St.) is a three-story Italianate-style building dating back to the 1860s. It originally housed a livery stable on the first floor, a living quarters on the second, and a boarding house on the third. It soon acquired a nearby carriage house, and in the early 1900s the property transformed the first floor into a saloon. Since then, numerous businesses have occupied the grounds, and it has gone through restorations and updates that have meticulously maintained and somewhat modernized it, while also keeping its historic flavor.
WEAU-TV 13
Firefighter hurt in house fire near Holmen Saturday
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire near Holmen Saturday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened on Valley Place east of Holmen in the Town of Onalaska at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, there was heavy fire coming from...
WEAU-TV 13
CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
WEAU-TV 13
KALIE AMUNDSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kalie Amundson has truly been a ray of sunshine. She has helped with housework, meals, holiday decorating, and general care during my inability to walk due to a recent injury. She has a full-time job, two children, and she and her husband are in the midst of renovating their home. For her to take the time and effort to go above and beyond in my time of need is greatly appreciated. Please give Kalie Amundson the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
CIRCLE C STORE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Circle C Store on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Over the past several years, the employees of Circle C showed incredible support and compassion toward our brother Rick. His daily walk to the store was always met with encouragement, fresh food, conversation, and other assistance. Our family will forever be grateful for their kindness.
DNR seeking tips from public regarding illegal elk shootings in Jackson County
The elk were killed in separate events during the gun-deer season, the DNR says. DNR officials located one of the elk on November 20 on private property near Whitney Road in the Township of Knapp. The second was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the Township of Brockway on November 22.
WEAU-TV 13
ANGELA STAMPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Stamper is a small business owner of a coffee shop that she has built from the ground up and in the past year she has flourished. Her small dream has grown into two stores now that are located in Mondovi’s Hope Gospel and Eau Claire Hope Gospel stores. She is a mother of a wonderful little boy, Easton, and a wife to Adam. Working for her has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my amazing boss. Please give Angela the Sunshine Award.
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Public's Help in Identifying Illegal Killing of Two Cow Elk in Jackson County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20....
WEAU-TV 13
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
UPDATE: One firefighter injured after fighting Holmen house fire
The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, which presented a challenge for first responders.
wwisradio.com
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
Comments / 0