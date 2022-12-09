ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 19

Richie A
4d ago

how cute, now they are happy, they just have to figure out what they are?

Reply
12
Related
The Philadelphia Citizen

Vote for School Boards That Protect Democracy

Just at a time when the nation needs more and better education in citizenship, the Pennridge school board decreased the number of required social studies credits from four to three. According to reporting in the Inquirer, despite “impassioned opposition from teachers, students, and community members,” the Bucks County school board approved the credit reduction by a 5-4 vote. “Board member Megan Banis-Clemens said the social studies reduction would give students more flexibility in what courses they take, helping prepare them for different career or college paths,” the Inquirer reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?

The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania making more forms of naloxone available

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is making more forms of the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone available. This is an update to the state physician general’s standing order which requires pharmacies to make naloxone available without a prescription. “Naloxone can save a life,” Pennsylvania physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week In Pennsylvania: State of Pa. GOP

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week, Owens will talk about how Democrat Joanna McClinton was sworn in as House Majority Leader this past Wednesday. He will also talk about how Gov. Wolf accepted a $6.6 million dollar down payment this week from the feds as part of a $50 billion internet for all initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
abc27.com

Department of Aging announces expansion of the ‘SHARE’ program

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced on Dec. 9, 2022, that its Shared Housing Program is expanding into five additional counties. The Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program (SHARE) is an affordable housing option that connects individuals seeking housing, with home hosts who have an extra room available. According to the Department of Aging, the payment of the house seekers can be in the form of rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years or older and one of the participants must be over 60.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know

Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) — Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy