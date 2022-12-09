Read full article on original website
Richie A
4d ago
how cute, now they are happy, they just have to figure out what they are?
The Philadelphia Citizen
Vote for School Boards That Protect Democracy
Just at a time when the nation needs more and better education in citizenship, the Pennridge school board decreased the number of required social studies credits from four to three. According to reporting in the Inquirer, despite “impassioned opposition from teachers, students, and community members,” the Bucks County school board approved the credit reduction by a 5-4 vote. “Board member Megan Banis-Clemens said the social studies reduction would give students more flexibility in what courses they take, helping prepare them for different career or college paths,” the Inquirer reported.
abc27.com
Who really controls the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Dec. 12, a Pennsylvania state representative was sworn in as the majority leader of the state capitol, which typically wouldn’t be unusual. However, both the Republican and Democratic parties have sworn in majority leaders. So what’s going on?. Who’s really in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvanians reminded to review FCC broadband map before Jan. 13
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson today reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map. “I urge every Pennsylvanian to review the map to help us close the digital divide,” said...
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG — In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses can file a complaint...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania has two self-proclaimed House majority leaders. So what now?
The House of Representatives leadership situation at the Capitol in Harrisburg is becoming increasingly awkward. On Monday afternoon, credentialed members of the press were invited to the Capitol for a swearing in for state Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). The event took place less than a week after state Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) held a similar ceremony to declare herself the House majority leader in Pennsylvania.
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
WGAL
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
wnynewsnow.com
Majority Madness: PA House Dems Announce Majority Leader, Republicans Call It a “Paperwork Insurrection”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The battle over the majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives continued last week as party leaders still disagree on who should control the lower chamber for the 2023-24 legislative session. In a private ceremony on Wednesday, House Democrats swore in their leader...
wtae.com
Democrats pick candidate for Pennsylvania House special election
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Democratic Committee said it has endorsed Joe McAndrew to run in a special election to fill the vacant state House seat in District 32. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 7. A Republican candidate has not yet been announced. The seat was formerly...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania making more forms of naloxone available
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is making more forms of the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone available. This is an update to the state physician general’s standing order which requires pharmacies to make naloxone available without a prescription. “Naloxone can save a life,” Pennsylvania physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said....
Despite midterm losses, Pa. Republicans appear unlikely to abandon combative agenda
After losing marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Republicans are sticking to their combative agenda.
Death and taxes sure things in Pa., especially an inheritance tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you've ever inherited anything in Pennsylvania, you know that the state government tries to take a piece of its value through an inheritance tax.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano explains, turns out we are one of the few states left that do this.No matter what you inherit from your parents, siblings, or friends, Harrisburg still wants you to ante up."Pennsylvania, unfortunately, in a lot of tax areas is an outlier relative to the rest of the nation," says Timothy Vermeer, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation. "Pennsylvania is one of only six states that...
abc27.com
This Week In Pennsylvania: State of Pa. GOP
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week, Owens will talk about how Democrat Joanna McClinton was sworn in as House Majority Leader this past Wednesday. He will also talk about how Gov. Wolf accepted a $6.6 million dollar down payment this week from the feds as part of a $50 billion internet for all initiative.
Pa. governor honors veterans as part of annual campaign
Over the past several weeks, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, along with Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agency officials, have recognized and thanked approximately 1,100 new commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the armed forces of the United States.
Legal experts dissect Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment trial challenge
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking the courts to weigh in on his impeachment trial, which is currently set to begin on Jan. 18. But it remains to be seen how much those courts will want to get involved.
abc27.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
abc27.com
Department of Aging announces expansion of the ‘SHARE’ program
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced on Dec. 9, 2022, that its Shared Housing Program is expanding into five additional counties. The Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program (SHARE) is an affordable housing option that connects individuals seeking housing, with home hosts who have an extra room available. According to the Department of Aging, the payment of the house seekers can be in the form of rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. SHARE participants must be at least 18 years or older and one of the participants must be over 60.
penncapital-star.com
DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know
Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
Pa.’s new Whole Home Repair program moving forward, but homeowners can’t apply for funds yet
Pennsylvania counties and other groups can begin to apply Monday to administer millions of dollars in funds for home repairs. The state’s most recent budget allocated $125 million to the Whole Home Repairs program. The new program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed...
wnynewsnow.com
PA Receives First Round of Federal Broadband Dollars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) — Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from the federal government for broadband expansion efforts. The funding is the first round of the roughly $100 million in total that the commonwealth is expected to receive for broadband. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible...
