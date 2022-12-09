The first three episodes of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which premiered on Dec. 8, have shed light on royal drama, unveiled the true cruelty of the media, and outlined key players behind palace doors. Chief among them is Jason Knauf — a name that may sound familiar, even if a title doesn't immediately come to mind. But whether you know him or not, 38-year-old Knauf, who became the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in 2015, has played a big role in the young royals' lives. As James Holt, executive director of the Archewell Foundation and former palace spokesman explains in the third episode of the docuseries, "For every duke and duchess, there is also a communication team. Comms for the royal family is very similar to a press office, press spokesperson for politicians and businesses, celebrities."

