Read full article on original website
Related
What Is 'Gossip Girl' Star Thomas Doherty's Dating History? Details Here
The 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl is no exception to the list of binge-worthy television shows on streaming services lately, but fans are curious to know more about the show's cast of up-and-coming actors. Fans might recall actor Thomas Doherty, best known as a former Disney Channel UK star, from the fantasy trilogy Descendants.
‘Wednesday’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan and More Stars’ Love Lives
All about love! Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan and more Wednesday stars have found their happily ever afters off screen. The series, which premiered in November 2022, introduced Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as a student who attempts to figure out the identity of the murderous town monster while also adjusting to life at Nevermore Academy. Christina Ricci, […]
‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Night Split After 4 Years Together
Shutterstock It’s over. 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night have split after four years of dating. "I've seen a lot of speculation and I'd rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” the musician, 22, shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 8. “We love […]
Who Is Jason Knauf? What We Know About the Palace's Controversial Former Staffer
The first three episodes of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which premiered on Dec. 8, have shed light on royal drama, unveiled the true cruelty of the media, and outlined key players behind palace doors. Chief among them is Jason Knauf — a name that may sound familiar, even if a title doesn't immediately come to mind. But whether you know him or not, 38-year-old Knauf, who became the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in 2015, has played a big role in the young royals' lives. As James Holt, executive director of the Archewell Foundation and former palace spokesman explains in the third episode of the docuseries, "For every duke and duchess, there is also a communication team. Comms for the royal family is very similar to a press office, press spokesperson for politicians and businesses, celebrities."
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
‘Leave Her Alone.’ Dionne Warwick Slams Producers Behind Whitney Houston Biopic
Ten years after the passing of the great and legendary singer Whitney Houston, a biopic is set to be released honoring the icon’s life, but not everyone is happy about it premiering on the big screen. Dionne Warwick, the aunt and mentor to the Waiting to Exhale star said...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Zoë Kravitz: ‘I don’t know if I want’ marriage, kids after Karl Glusman divorce
Zoë Kravitz is questioning whether she wants marriage and children following her and Karl Glusman’s divorce. “I just learned to think about who I am and what I want,” the actress told GQ of their 2021 breakup, which came 18 months after they tied the knot. “You...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Lady Gaga Finally Joins In on the "Wednesday" TikTok Dance Trend
Mother Monster has seen the TikToks, and she's here to show us how it's done. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga re-created Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series "Wednesday," dancing to the tune of her own 2011 track "Bloody Mary." In the black-and-white clip, Gaga applies theatrical makeup and quickly pulls on a pair of plaid knee-high socks and her interpretation of a school uniform before stepping into frame with a very Wednesday Addams-style braided hairstyle and beginning to dance. "Bloody Wednesday," Gaga captioned the TikTok.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
toofab.com
Eddie Murphy Grills Jonah Hill About Dating His Daughter in Netflix Trailer
"So you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?" Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some serious questions about Jonah Hill's intentions. In the teaser for Netflix's new movie "You People", the duo grill Hill about him...
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
The Multiverse Saga, spanning MCU Phases 4, 5, and 6, will end with two bangs: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Set a year apart, the two movies were announced at Comic-Con 2022, where Marvel confirmed that Avengers movies would continue to cap off sagas. While we knew before the announcement that we were heading to Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first Avengers movie after Endgame.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0