ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Is 'Gossip Girl' Star Thomas Doherty's Dating History? Details Here

The 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl is no exception to the list of binge-worthy television shows on streaming services lately, but fans are curious to know more about the show's cast of up-and-coming actors. Fans might recall actor Thomas Doherty, best known as a former Disney Channel UK star, from the fantasy trilogy Descendants.
Us Weekly

‘Wednesday’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan and More Stars’ Love Lives

All about love! Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan and more Wednesday stars have found their happily ever afters off screen. The series, which premiered in November 2022, introduced Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as a student who attempts to figure out the identity of the murderous town monster while also adjusting to life at Nevermore Academy. Christina Ricci, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Who Is Jason Knauf? What We Know About the Palace's Controversial Former Staffer

The first three episodes of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries, which premiered on Dec. 8, have shed light on royal drama, unveiled the true cruelty of the media, and outlined key players behind palace doors. Chief among them is Jason Knauf — a name that may sound familiar, even if a title doesn't immediately come to mind. But whether you know him or not, 38-year-old Knauf, who became the communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in 2015, has played a big role in the young royals' lives. As James Holt, executive director of the Archewell Foundation and former palace spokesman explains in the third episode of the docuseries, "For every duke and duchess, there is also a communication team. Comms for the royal family is very similar to a press office, press spokesperson for politicians and businesses, celebrities."
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Finally Joins In on the "Wednesday" TikTok Dance Trend

Mother Monster has seen the TikToks, and she's here to show us how it's done. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga re-created Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series "Wednesday," dancing to the tune of her own 2011 track "Bloody Mary." In the black-and-white clip, Gaga applies theatrical makeup and quickly pulls on a pair of plaid knee-high socks and her interpretation of a school uniform before stepping into frame with a very Wednesday Addams-style braided hairstyle and beginning to dance. "Bloody Wednesday," Gaga captioned the TikTok.
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad. In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
People

Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer

Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’

Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
BGR.com

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

The Multiverse Saga, spanning MCU Phases 4, 5, and 6, will end with two bangs: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Set a year apart, the two movies were announced at Comic-Con 2022, where Marvel confirmed that Avengers movies would continue to cap off sagas. While we knew before the announcement that we were heading to Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be the first Avengers movie after Endgame.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy