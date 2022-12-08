ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown

Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting

Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...
WFMZ-TV Online

Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dunmore council approves 23% tax hike

DUNMORE — Borough council unanimously approved a nearly 23% property tax increase Monday night — a move borough officials say will keep the town financially solvent while avoiding layoffs and additional debt. In passing its $13.3 million budget for 2023, council voted 7-0 on a 10-mill property tax...
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DA: Arrests made in Brookline Park homicide

READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams is set to announce arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students. The D.A. has set a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to make the announcement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County “Code Blue” Extended to Wednesday

Montgomery County has declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency based on forecasts from the National Weather Service. The county says the “Code Blue” declared on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. has been extended to, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. During this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump

Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

