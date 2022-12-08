Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Election board member Fusaro asks to meet with council in person over report
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro on Monday asked county council to meet with her in public to discuss a report that concerns Fusaro’s alleged actions following the county’s chaotic Nov. 8 general election. Background. At its Dec. 6 meeting, council removed from its agenda a...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Sends ‘Possible Notice of Violation’ Letter to Hellertown
Hellertown Borough Council met Monday to vote on an extraordinary measure that could end a longstanding agreement to jointly operate its yard waste facility with Lower Saucon Township. However, if a letter the borough received from township officials Monday is any indication of things to come, no one may be operating it in the near future.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
‘Safety concerns’ prompt longer Route 611 closure at Northampton County border after rockslide
Transportation officials are keeping Route 611 at the Northampton County border closed due to safety concerns after a rockslide initially shuttered that portion of the roadway last week. The rockslide was reported around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 along Route 611 in Monroe County — between the Northampton County line and...
Montgomery County proposes a real estate tax hike and employee salary bump in 2023 budget
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County faces a $18.6 million deficit next year. In hopes of increasing county revenue, the county has proposed a real estate tax hike in the 2023 budget.
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
sauconsource.com
Amid Deteriorating Relations with L. Saucon, Hellertown Council Plans Special Meeting
Hellertown Borough Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to discuss the Saucon Valley Compost Center and to address the potential for litigation with Lower Saucon Township amid the two municipalities’ deteriorating relationship. The compost center’s operation has long been a joint venture involving...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Pennsylvania school board member refuses to vote for 'cis White male' for president: 'wrong message'
A Pennsylvania school board member refused to give her vote to the only white cis male on the board, for president, saying it sends the wrong message to the community.
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – December 7, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of December 7th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP) and zero cases among staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 492 inmates have tested positive; 491 have finished their quarantine periods or are no longer at NCP.
Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dunmore council approves 23% tax hike
DUNMORE — Borough council unanimously approved a nearly 23% property tax increase Monday night — a move borough officials say will keep the town financially solvent while avoiding layoffs and additional debt. In passing its $13.3 million budget for 2023, council voted 7-0 on a 10-mill property tax...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DA: Arrests made in Brookline Park homicide
READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney John Adams is set to announce arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Brookline Park back in March during a brawl involving students. The D.A. has set a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to make the announcement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County “Code Blue” Extended to Wednesday
Montgomery County has declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency based on forecasts from the National Weather Service. The county says the “Code Blue” declared on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. has been extended to, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. During this...
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
