36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
39 gifts under $25 for everyone on your holiday shopping list
From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are our favorite cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
35 holiday gifts under $50 you’ll wish you thought of sooner
From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are our favorite holiday and Christmas gifts under $50.
9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself
There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Find Out: 5 High-Quality Costco Items To Buy NowSee: 3...
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
11 Sarcastic and Funny Last-Minute Holiday Gifts on Amazon — $25 or Less
These seriously hilarious and sometimes sarcastic holiday gifts are too funny and can be ordered on short notice from Amazon — details
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone […]
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
Holiday gifts that give back
The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.
Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?
Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
12 Holiday Shopping Mistakes That’ll Cost You
The holiday season tends to be an expensive time of year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that the majority of Americans plan to spend between $250 and $500 on gifts alone. Explore:...
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids
Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
Rachel Cruze: How To Do All of Your Holiday Entertaining on a Budget
Thanks to inflation, hosting for the holidays can get expensive. But with the right strategies and planning ahead, you can be sure you're getting the best prices possible on food and decor during this...
10 tips for wrapping your holiday gifts
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson provides ways to spruce up holiday gift wrapping with different organizational tools and ways to wrap gifts in the weeks before Christmas..
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
