CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
whowhatwear

9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
CNN

Holiday gifts that give back

The holiday season is a lot different this year, but it's still a time of love, giving and gratitude. So why not start some new holiday traditions to maintain the good cheer? Here are some gifts you can put together during this time when so many are apart.
animalfair.com

Before You Adopt This Holiday Ask Yourself, Can You Afford A Dog?

Holiday Season – please consider these tips before making the best decision of your life! If you want a little love in your life then we would encourage you to consider adopting a puppy from a shelter, but you need to think very carefully before you go through with an adoption. Always remember that a canine companion is a luxury in life. Buying, and caring for, a pooch can be expensive.
KTLA.com

12 best gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....

