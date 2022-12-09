Twitter owner Elon Musk began a new week of headline-chasing Monday with a promise to phase out the platform’s “legacy” blue checkmarks soon—which, if finally carried out, would make good on promises he’s been making for months. Twitter, under his guidance, has now applied a disclaimer to people verified under the company’s previous ownership: “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” Responding to an account which noticed the change Monday, Musk said, “In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.” The move is just the latest change Musk has made at Twitter—coming on the heels of mass layoffs, threats to sue employees who provide leaks to the press, and must-sign documents asking workers to endure “long hours at high intensity,” as well as allowing thousands of previously banned accounts back onto the platform.

17 HOURS AGO