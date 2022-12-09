Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
A windy & wet winter storm system heading our way
–At 5pm Monday—it will have been 60 consecutive hours since the temps have been below freezing at O’Hare—that’s 4.5 days—-and 156 hours (6.5 days) that temps have been below freezing at Midway. –It’s also been 4 depressing days in a row without so much as...
25newsnow.com
Strong system brings rain, gusty winds, & flurries this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Expect a quiet end the weekend as overcast skies continues. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will slightly increase tomorrow, which could cause some mixing in the atmosphere for the potential of some sunshine ahead of our next strong storm system. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties, Accumulating Snow Possible
A winter weather advisory has been issued for two Chicago-area counties Friday morning, warning of the potential for accumulating snow. Lake and McHenry counties will be under the advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Winnebago and Boone counties just outside the Chicago area were also included in the alert.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory for parts of area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory has now been issued until 4 a.m. Sunday for parts of the Chicago area.Southern Cook, northern and eastern Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana are affected.Visibility will be down to a quarter mule or less in some spots – making for hazardous driving conditions.The low is 32 Saturday night under cloudy skies.For Sunday, it will also be cloudy with a high of 42.It will remain cloudy throughout the week to come. Showers return on Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
WGNtv.com
Skilling tracking, wet, windy mid-week storm
We are tracking a windy, wet mid-week winter storm. Wind and rain are on the way in coming days for Chicago with 40 mph gusts and 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. There’s potential for it to be the heaviest rains in Chicago in three months. While non-precipitating...
Winter Weather Advisory to Take Effect Overnight in Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois
A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. across a wide swath of Wisconsin, while far northern counties in Illinois could also be impacted by a system that’s churning toward the region. That advisory includes Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, and will run through 6 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
WGNtv.com
Wet midweek period to precede pattern change
California bore the brunt of a strong winter storm system that moved inland from the Pacific over the weekend. Several feet of snow accumulated in the Sierras while strong winds, heavy rain, and hail were reported at lower elevations. By late Monday, satellite imagery positioned the main storm center over NE Nevada while a secondary small, but vigorous circulation was moving across southern California and western Arizona. On Tuesday, this system is forecast to reorganize over the central High Plains. Meanwhile moisture-bearing low clouds were noted from Texas to Kansas, streaming northward on strengthening winds. As this system evolves, a plethora of inclement weather is forecast to sweep across the central U.S. Tuesday through Thursday. The south is likely to experience an outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes while blizzard and winter storm warnings have been raised from the High Plains to the upper Midwest. Rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected to sweep across the Chicago area, followed by an extended period of sub-normal temperatures due to arrive Thursday.
superhits106.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today’s low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Wintry mix could bring up to 4 inches of snow in some parts of Chicago area Friday
CHICAGO — A wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet is falling across some parts of the area Friday, and expected to create a messy morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for McHenry and Lake County until 1 p.m. A period of heavy wet snow is expected...
WGNtv.com
Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago
Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
WGNtv.com
The December 11, 2000 snowstorm
I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
WGNtv.com
When frigid air is expected to move into our area
ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
KOMO News
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
whitewaterbanner.com
Update: Heaviest Snow Expected Starting Around 9 a.m.
Per the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Forecast Office at 3:01 a.m., our area is expected to have the heaviest snowfall beginning around 9 a.m. Projections are for a total of approximately 2-5″.
WGNtv.com
Sunday’s Weather Set-up
Subtropical Jet flows W-E over the Chicago area – Chicago positioned in the southern edge of “Cool” Transitional air. Short Wave #1 gave cloudiness/drizzle to the Chicago area Saturday – it will continue to move off to the east, merging with the nearly stationary Short Wave # 2 and intensifying off the NE U.S. coast mid-week.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain, snow showers expected Saturday
Gloomy weather continues this weekend. A weak disturbance may bring a few light rain or snow showers to the area tomorrow afternoon. There is hope for a few peaks of sunshine on Sunday.
