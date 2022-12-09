ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy