mybighornbasin.com

Three Men Charged in the Largest Poaching Case in Wyoming’s History

The over 100 felony and misdemeanor charges resulted from a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and four Wyoming counties. Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The charges were prosecuted across four Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing

“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by […] The post Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
WYOMING STATE
explorebigsky.com

American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations

American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around the country.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack

As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
MONTANA STATE
alternativemissoula.com

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school DB Andrew Powdrell

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 21st known football commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle is a defensive back from Texas. Andrew Powdrell announced his decision to join the Bobcats on Wednesday. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, and received a couple other Division I offers, including one from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But Powdrell couldn’t decline a chance to play for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montanans, Need a REAL ID? I Have Great News

Proper identification is something everyone needs while going through an airport. Is there something new you need to know?. Everyone can get a little stressed out before they head to the airport to travel. We constantly ask questions like, did you pack everything you needed? Did you turn off all of your appliances? One big question that I always ask myself is, do I have my ID with me?
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE

