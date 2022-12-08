Read full article on original website
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
mybighornbasin.com
Three Men Charged in the Largest Poaching Case in Wyoming’s History
The over 100 felony and misdemeanor charges resulted from a seven-year, multi-agency investigation spanning four states and four Wyoming counties. Three men were charged with more than 100 wildlife violations in one of the largest poaching cases in Wyoming history. The charges were prosecuted across four Wyoming counties, concluding in Park County in September 2022.
Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing
“Do not force a wildcat and a bulldog to share the same cage, the results may not be pretty,” said Columbia Falls resident during a redistricting public hearing on Saturday. Legislators and community members spoke against the proposal to include Columbia Falls and Whitefish in the same house district during a public hearing hosted by […] The post Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky
Starry night.Photo byNick Dunlap on UnsplashonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Montana AG Says ‘Liberal Lawyers Own the State Supreme Court’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on Monday’s Talk Back show to take calls from KGVO listeners, and one of the first questions referenced the Montana Supreme Court, that Knudsen said is owned by liberal attorneys in the state. Knudsen said the Montana Supreme...
KULR8
Montana Department of Justice alerting of false active shooter reports across the state
The Montana Department of Justice is alerting the active shooter reports law enforcement agencies across the state have been receiving Friday are a hoax. The DOJ said in a release dispatchers received calls in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, and Cascade and Madison counties. “This is likely...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Committeewoman Charged With Reckless Endangerment While Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nina Webber, a Wyoming Republican Party national committeewoman and two-time state House candidate from Cody, is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless endangering while hunting. Webber, 58, was cited by the Park County Sheriff’s Office along the North Fork Highway outside Wapiti...
explorebigsky.com
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around the country.
Billings superintendent invites Colorado activist to talk teens and marijuana
Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham says his concern for drugs in schools led him to invite a woman from an organization in Denver to talk about the effects of marijuana on children.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 12, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Flathead Beacon
Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack
As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school DB Andrew Powdrell
BOZEMAN — Montana State’s 21st known football commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle is a defensive back from Texas. Andrew Powdrell announced his decision to join the Bobcats on Wednesday. He is a 6-foot, 175-pound senior who attends College Park High in The Woodlands, Texas, and received a couple other Division I offers, including one from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. But Powdrell couldn’t decline a chance to play for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Montanans, Need a REAL ID? I Have Great News
Proper identification is something everyone needs while going through an airport. Is there something new you need to know?. Everyone can get a little stressed out before they head to the airport to travel. We constantly ask questions like, did you pack everything you needed? Did you turn off all of your appliances? One big question that I always ask myself is, do I have my ID with me?
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
