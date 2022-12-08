ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land three players Sunday for 2023 class

Sunday was a big day for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The men’s basketball team won at the Barclays Center — again. The No. 7 women’s team won. And the wrestling team won. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry held perhaps the most critical recruiting weekend of his one year on the job beginning Friday as the Hokies hosted multiple visitors less than two weeks before college football’s early signing period.
BLACKSBURG, VA
beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
VINTON, VA
WVNS

Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Radford Police Captain arrested

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford man with special needs found in Chesterfield County

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE:. Reynolds and his truck were found in Chesterfield County, Virginia, according to the Bedford Police Department. The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs. Authorities say 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 10 p.m.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
ROANOKE, VA

