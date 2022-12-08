Read full article on original website
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia up one spot, to #2; Virginia Tech makes first appearance in poll this week
Purdue somehow jumped past Virginia to take the top spot in this week’s AP Top 25, which, fine, whatever. The Boilermakers (10-0) were third last week, Virginia (8-0) second. Houston (9-1), last week’s #1, dropped to fifth after losing 71-65 to Alabama (8-1), which jumped four spots to #4....
Virginia Tech Snags Three Commitments in One Day, and More!
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest developments in Virginia Tech recruiting, including names like William Watson III, Ayden Greene, and more!
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
WSLS
Virginia Tech basketball player visits New River Valley Head Start programs
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – From the court to the classroom, Hokies forward John Camden paid visits to New River Community Action Head Start locations in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on Monday. The preschool programs serve children from at-risk backgrounds. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, just giving back to...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land three players Sunday for 2023 class
Sunday was a big day for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The men’s basketball team won at the Barclays Center — again. The No. 7 women’s team won. And the wrestling team won. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry held perhaps the most critical recruiting weekend of his one year on the job beginning Friday as the Hokies hosted multiple visitors less than two weeks before college football’s early signing period.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
WSLS
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
Southern Regional Jail reports 13th death so far this year
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA News) By Annie Moore – Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A...
WDBJ7.com
Former Radford Police Captain arrested
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police has charged a former Radford Police Captain with “one felony count of “use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children” in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-374.3. Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski, Va. turned himself in on...
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
State championship MVP Tyler Mason offered by Virginia Tech after title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — Hours after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship and being named the most valuable player of the championship game, Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason received an offer from Virginia Tech. Mason announced the news on his Twitter page, noting that it...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
WSLS
Bedford man with special needs found in Chesterfield County
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE:. Reynolds and his truck were found in Chesterfield County, Virginia, according to the Bedford Police Department. The Bedford Police Department is searching for a missing man with special needs. Authorities say 43-year-old Charles James Reynolds was last seen Sunday, Dec. 11 at about 10 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police investigate threat at Scott Memorial Middle School
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they received reports of a school threat at the Scott Memorial Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the threat was made by a student enrolled at the school. They interviewed the student and determined mental health services were needed.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
