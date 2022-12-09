ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Erie Fire Department assistant chief stresses safety after deaths in Schuylkill County

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

Two firefighters in Schuylkill County were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Fire officials say these most recent deaths, along with two others across the state in the last week, draw attention to a deeply troubling trend of rising line of duty deaths.

First responders hold press conference after deadly fire

Local firefighters say this puts safety in the forefront. They must look at each dangerous situation and evaluate what they can do, and still come out alive.

When asked about the matter Erie Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Trott said, “Every situation is different, and experience goes a long way. That’s why we usually have our deputy chiefs that are in charge of the calls, and they are usually our most senior firefighters. They make the call.”

Trott added there is no replacement for good communications to keep firefighters safe.

