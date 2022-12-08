Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Crowns Cash Money 'Greatest' Hip Hop Label Ever: 'No One's Even Close'
Cash Money Records is the greatest Hip Hop label of all time, according to Irv Gotti. The Murder Inc. founder gave Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams’ empire the crown during a recent appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, where he discussed the potential value of some of the biggest rap labels’ catalogs.
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
musictimes.com
Quentin Miller Ghostwriter for Nas? Rapper Breaks Silence Over Speculations
Quentin Miller has finally spoken out after many fans speculated that he is a ghostwriter behind Nas' album "King's Disease II." What's the truth behind all the drama?. According to Complex, the hip-hop artist is indeed credited as one of the writers on the song "The Pressure" from the album and he noted that he isn't a ghostwriter even though he wrote uncredited lyrics for Drake years ago.
Megan Thee Stallion Files Restraining Order Against Her Label And Distributor
This week, a Texas judge granted the famous Hip-Hop star's request.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Styles P Says 21 Savage Is Not a Lyricist, Thinks Drake Needs to Tell Him to Chill
21 Savage's Nas comments remain a hot topic hip-hop, despite the two rappers already burying the hatch. Most recently, Styles P weighed in, saying the Atlanta rapper is not a lyricist and Drake should have checked him. On Wednesday (Dec. 7), The Lox member was a guest on Math Hoffa's...
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
HipHopDX.com
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps Kodak Black, Lil Durk & More For 'Me Vs. Myself' Tracklist
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album Me Vs. Myself — check it out below. The 21-track album will drop on Friday (December 9) and Kodak Black and Lil Durk are just a few of the heavy hitters that will make an appearance on the project.
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
thesource.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond: ‘Big Boy Roc’
Lil Uzi Vert can officially call himself a diamond-selling artist. The rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3” has hit the RIAA certified status, and to celebrate, Lil Uzi showed off his iced-out Roc-a-Fella chains on Instagram, calling himself “Big boy Roc.”. The single has sold 11 million units,...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Contemplates Canceling 'Caresha Please': 'N-ggas Scared Of The Smoke'
Yung Miami has considered canceling her new REVOLT TV talk show Caresha Please, and it’s because celebrities seem scared to appear on the show with her. Since the show’s launch in June, Miami has interviewed her beau Sean “Diddy Combs, Kevin Gates, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, JT and Saucy Santana, but the well has apparently run dry and the City Girls rapper doesn’t know why.
Complex
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
BET
Art Basel 2022: Hip Hop Performance Recap Featuring Travis Scott, Cardi B And More
Art Basel 2022 once again did not disappoint as those in the worlds of music, art and entertainment converged in Miami for the annual festival. One of the standouts was Travis Scott as he delivered an unannounced club performance and DJ set while in South Florida. In a clip obtained by TMZ, the Houston rapper is seen taking the stage at E11even, the same venue where Offset delivered his first performance since the death of Takeoff earlier the same week.
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
