fvcc.edu
Author Details Connection to Wilderness in Adventure Memoir
John Fraley loves the wilderness. Whether it was bull elk hunting at Pyramid Lake, snorkeling to conduct the first biological surveys on the tributaries of the South Fork of the Flathead River, or snowshoeing the canyons of the 1.3-million-acre Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Montana-Idaho border, which ended in a helicopter search and a serious case of frostbite for a friend, his new book is full of heartbreakingly honest anecdotes of adventure.
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
AniMeals runs pet food drive for winter months
AniMeals in Missoula is running a pet food drive to support local community and animal shelters during the holidays.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
montanarightnow.com
Fake threats trigger school lockdowns
Missoula's Big Sky High School was among several across Montana receiving fake threats that briefly sent the building into lockdown on Friday. Parents were alerted by text message Friday morning about a potential active shooter in the school. The report turned out to be false. A notice from Missoula County...
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter sees unprecedented demand; city and county increase funding
As the ripple effects from the pandemic linger on, and as inflation and housing prices continue to soar and as severe winter cold sets in, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street for homeless community members in Missoula is seeing nearly double the demand the facility saw last winter. The...
getnews.info
Locksmith In Missoula Montana Announces New Lock and Key Service
Offering 24/7 Emergency Services for Lockouts, Key Cutting and Auto Unlocking Services. December 9, 2022 – Lord & Jackson, leading locksmiths in Missoula MT is pleased to announce new lock and key services. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for lockouts, key cutting, and auto unlocking services. The team here consists of experienced, trained, and professional technicians committed to providing the highest quality services and products at affordable prices. This is a full-service locksmith company specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. From the most common services such as key duplication to lock repairs and to the most advanced lock installations, the team is equipped with all the training, expertise, tools, and technologies to provide the best possible services for their customers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Phone call prompted Friday lockdown at Missoula's Big Sky High School
Big Sky High School in Missoula was locked down due to a 911 call, according to Missoula County Public Schools.
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Crime Report: Big Fentanyl Bust, ‘One Pill Can Kill’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints last week, which is double what they charged last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six were violent crimes or crimes against persons. “One was a robbery...
