kfgo.com
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after leading Wahpeton Police on high-speed chase
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and fled on foot. Wahpeton PD were following a report of a stolen vehicle on Sunday, December 11, in the 200 block of Dakota Ave. Police were able located the vehicle and the...
740thefan.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
kfgo.com
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
valleynewslive.com
WF hit and run possibly tied to rash of Kia thefts in metro
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed joyride in a West Fargo neighborhood over the weekend has one woman urging vigilance as she says that joyride crashed into two of her own vehicles and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. A nearby security camera caught two...
valleynewslive.com
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
kfgo.com
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
kfgo.com
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 12, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Brooklyn Eileen Fay Nelson, 26, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Methamphetamine in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Casey Norlan Johnson, 26, of Detroit Lakes for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of 3 grams or more of cocaine/heroin/methamphetamine. Michael Lee Bower, 35, of...
valleynewslive.com
Three hurt in crash between semi and SUV in Wilkin County
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.
KFYR-TV
Fargo man found guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal jury found a Fargo man guilty of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering for a 2021 crime. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive him to a Moorhead, Minnesota bank. They say he wanted her to take money out of an ATM, but the woman escaped and took refuge in a Gate City Bank.
valleynewslive.com
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
kfgo.com
Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge
FARGO (KFGO) – A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries after crashing into two concrete pillars that support the Fargo walkover bridge west of University Drive on I-94 Friday evening. According to the Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 p.m. when his pickup...
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
voiceofalexandria.com
No one injured in nursing home fire over the weekend
(Fergus Falls, MN)--No one is injured after a laundry room fire at a Fergus Falls nursing home. The blaze reportedly broke out at the Minnesota Veterans Home yesterday afternoon in the northeast part of the building. Fire officials say the sprinkler system contained the fire until crews arrived. Officials say the fire was unintentional and started in a ceiling ventilation fan.
KNOX News Radio
Fire damages MN Veterans Home
A sprinkler system is credited with helping to snuff out a fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls over the weekend. According to the Fergus Falls Fire Department a general alarm went off Saturday around 1:15 p.m. Staff quickly moved residents to another wing of the building until fire teams arrived on scene. The fire was contained to a laundry room. Crews worked to clear smoke. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not available.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
valleynewslive.com
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
kvrr.com
City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion...
