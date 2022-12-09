WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were hurt after an SUV was hit by a semi in Wilkin County just before 10:30 Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was driving south on Highway 9 and a Jeep was driving east on Highway 55 when the Jeep failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi hit the jeep and all three people inside were hurt.

WILKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO