Hanford Sentinel
Community, officials gather for Temple Theater's centennial
The Temple Theater was standing room only, to put it mildly, Sunday afternoon as the community gathered for the building’s centennial celebration. Moved inside due to stormy weather, dozens gathered to hear remarks from local officials and theater members as well as be privy to the unveiling of the original 1922 time capsule buried in the cornerstone of what once was Hanford’s Chinese School.
Hanford Sentinel
'Stuff the SWAT Truck' event collects food, toys for the needy in Hanford
For the 15th year in a row, Central Valley Regional SWAT Team officers from around Kings County parked their huge armored vehicle outside the Hanford Target Saturday store to collect food and toys for low income and underprivileged families. The “Stuff the SWAT Truck” event collected enough food and toys...
Fresno Police and local organizations bring Santa's Village to Fresno
Families didn't have to go to the North Pole to visit Santa's Village, Fresno Police helped Saint Nick set up shop in Southwest Fresno.
Local LGBTQ+ event "Fresno Drag Festival" was met with pushback and protest
Local LGBTQ+ event Fresno Drag Festival was met with protesters Saturday morning in Central Fresno.
kingsriverlife.com
Frost Fest In Porterville
Another fun holiday event happening this year is Frost Fest in Porterville. We spoke recently with the organizer LC Kalyor, also known as Kringle Undercover, about the event. KRL: What is Frost Fest and who came up with the idea for this event?. LC: Frost Fest is a multi-night Holiday...
kingsriverlife.com
Christmas Carriage Rides in Old Town Clovis
If you are looking for something unique to do this holiday season how about a carriage ride in Old Town Clovis? Fresno Carriage has been providing carriages for various events on some level for about 20 years. We chatted recently with owner Barbara Dotta about Fresno Carriage and about the rides in Old Town Clovis.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
cmac.tv
Made in Clovis: The Foundry Cooperative
DescriptionInnovative, hard working entrepreneurs have chosen Clovis to set up shop. In this series "Made in Clovis" you will meet some of the people who help keep the economic engine firing in our community. By providing unique goods and services to customers, and good paying, rewarding jobs to employees, these small business owners are the backbone of our community. In this episode, we take you inside the Foundry Cooperative, located at 516 Fifth Street 101 in Old Town Clovis. Learn more about this unique Clovis business by visiting TheFoundryCooperative.com.
Snow in Fresno? The conditions needed to make it happen
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep. With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno? According to CBS47 Chief […]
viatravelers.com
9 Fun & Best Things to Do in Visalia, California
Visalia is a town of more than 140,000 people in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The region is known for its agriculture industry, but many visitors to Visalia encounter the town on their way to the nearby Sequoia National Park, which is about 30 miles away to the east. Visalia represents an ideal place to stay when visiting Sequoia or on any exploration of Central California.
Bridge housing will help families in need of a place to stay
It's a new era for Fresno EOC, Youth Shelter Facility, as it transitions to a Bridge Housing center for families and individuals.
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
oc-breeze.com
California High-Speed Raily Authority graduates seventh class of pre-apprenticeship program for future construction workers
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) yesterday celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s...
Hanford Sentinel
Vikings go 2-2 at Hoover Holiday Classic
The Kingsburg Vikings girls basketball team finished 2-2 at the 26th annual Hoover Holiday Classic Dec. 7-10 in Fresno. The Vikings ended the tournament on Dec. 10th with a 56-44 win over the Hanford West Huskies.
KQED
Big Changes for Central Valley Farmers, Disability Rights Activist Alice Wong on the Cost of Care
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. How California’s Drought Is Changing the Politics of the Nation’s Largest, Notoriously Thirsty Farming District. A tiny local election in the Central Valley caught our attention last month. A group of candidates promising...
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Hanford Sentinel
Selma boys basketball finishes third at Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic; Boys soccer finishes second at Jim Ingles Soccer Tournament
The Selma boys basketball team finished in third place at the Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic held Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 in Dinuba. The Bears are currently 7-2 on the season. The Bears defeated Sunnyside High School 72-55 on Dec. 10 to earn the third-place finish. The Bears opened the tournament with a 78-75 win over Tulare Union on Dec. 7. They then defeated Washington Union 73-36 on Dec. 8. The Bears fell to Lemoore High School 64-49 on Dec. 9.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
