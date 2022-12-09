DescriptionInnovative, hard working entrepreneurs have chosen Clovis to set up shop. In this series "Made in Clovis" you will meet some of the people who help keep the economic engine firing in our community. By providing unique goods and services to customers, and good paying, rewarding jobs to employees, these small business owners are the backbone of our community. In this episode, we take you inside the Foundry Cooperative, located at 516 Fifth Street 101 in Old Town Clovis. Learn more about this unique Clovis business by visiting TheFoundryCooperative.com.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO