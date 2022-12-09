Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau explains how to manage flight cancelations, delays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather and staffing shortages are among the problems that sometimes lead to the delay or cancellation of flights during the holidays. With that in mind, it’s important that travelers have a plan to deal with airline issues. Experts recommend downloading your carrier’s app to...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make dishwasher detergent tabs at home. 5. 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer. 6. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack them into an ice cube tray. Allow drying for 1 – 2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
KYTV
Flight change, cancellation policies for illness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seasonal illnesses are hitting households in higher numbers this year and that could impact holiday travel. Many airlines have put illness-related changes and cancellations into their policies. The refundability of the ticket and fees can vary on domestic flights. Details are available on each airlines website.
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
ksmu.org
Reminder: Greene County personal property, real estate taxes due December 31
The Greene County Collector is reminding taxpayers that the deadline to pay personal property and real estate taxes is approaching. Tax statements went out around Thanksgiving, said Allen Icet. If you haven’t received one, he said, you can go to countycollector.com to view or print your statement and to pay...
KYTV
Whataburger in Republic sees big turnout for grand opening
Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state. Christmas Greetings: Paul Adler & family with Jaxon Baker. Daniel Posey & family. Due to the continuing drought, Missouri farmers and ranchers will have a tough winter ahead of them.
KYTV
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic. And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?. “We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
iheart.com
City Councilor Has Plan To Suspend The Trash Fee
Springfield Mayoral candidate Justin Hurst says the city should spend about three point seven million dollars in free cash and other unrestricted funds to eliminate the trash fee for next year. The city has about 68 million dollars in unrestricted funds, about 41 million of that from a settlement with...
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch
Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state. Christmas Greetings: Paul Adler & family with Jaxon Baker. Daniel Posey & family. Due to the continuing drought, Missouri farmers and ranchers will have a tough winter ahead of them.
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
KYTV
Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew Sunshine location again; approves bid for Jefferson Ave. improvement project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of Springfield City Council have again tabled their vote on approving a 7-Brew coffee drive-thru location on Sunshine Street. Susan Istenes, Director of Springfield Planning and Development gave a report stating that Springfield Public Works staff looked at options to try to mitigate potential traffic backups in the area. Their recommendation was to construct a median on Jefferson Avenue.
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri
While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
KYTV
Dealing with grief during the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Losing a loved one is complex and can make it challenging to be joyful during the Christmas season. If you lost someone earlier this year or recently, celebrating Christmas without them is difficult. Leaders at the Lost and Found Grief Center have tips on handling your...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
WATCH: KY3 Christmas Greetings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season to spread Christmas cheer. Check out these KY3 holiday messages to your family. Cindy Barrett & family, Alyssa Kelly, Stan Bess & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: Mark Spillane & family, Leigh Moody & family, Francque Pierce & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: The...
KYTV
Springfield doctors say more people are seeking urgent care for various respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flu, cold and COVID-19 season is ramping up across the Ozarks. If you need urgent help from a doctor in Springfield you may be waiting for a while. “We’re going to say wow this seems so much worse than last season. But we say that every year,” said Dr. Jamie Jones with CoxHealth.
Comments / 0