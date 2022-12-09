ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Queen of Clean: Homemade dishwasher detergent tabs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make dishwasher detergent tabs at home. 5. 15-20 drops of lemon essential oil or any fragrance you prefer. 6. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and then pack them into an ice cube tray. Allow drying for 1 – 2 days until firm, then transfer to a labeled container with a lid.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Flight change, cancellation policies for illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Seasonal illnesses are hitting households in higher numbers this year and that could impact holiday travel. Many airlines have put illness-related changes and cancellations into their policies. The refundability of the ticket and fees can vary on domestic flights. Details are available on each airlines website.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Reminder: Greene County personal property, real estate taxes due December 31

The Greene County Collector is reminding taxpayers that the deadline to pay personal property and real estate taxes is approaching. Tax statements went out around Thanksgiving, said Allen Icet. If you haven’t received one, he said, you can go to countycollector.com to view or print your statement and to pay...
KYTV

Whataburger in Republic sees big turnout for grand opening

Agricultural experts says shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry, as bird flu flies across the state. Christmas Greetings: Paul Adler & family with Jaxon Baker. Daniel Posey & family. Due to the continuing drought, Missouri farmers and ranchers will have a tough winter ahead of them.
REPUBLIC, MO
933kwto.com

Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues

Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
REPUBLIC, MO
iheart.com

City Councilor Has Plan To Suspend The Trash Fee

Springfield Mayoral candidate Justin Hurst says the city should spend about three point seven million dollars in free cash and other unrestricted funds to eliminate the trash fee for next year. The city has about 68 million dollars in unrestricted funds, about 41 million of that from a settlement with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield City Council tables 7-Brew Sunshine location again; approves bid for Jefferson Ave. improvement project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Members of Springfield City Council have again tabled their vote on approving a 7-Brew coffee drive-thru location on Sunshine Street. Susan Istenes, Director of Springfield Planning and Development gave a report stating that Springfield Public Works staff looked at options to try to mitigate potential traffic backups in the area. Their recommendation was to construct a median on Jefferson Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri

While there’s no doubt about it, Springfield is a prominent city in Missouri. So you need to see classic representations of this city, like the state capitol building, the James River, or even Drury University. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of things to do in Springfield, Missouri. Wonders...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dealing with grief during the holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Losing a loved one is complex and can make it challenging to be joyful during the Christmas season. If you lost someone earlier this year or recently, celebrating Christmas without them is difficult. Leaders at the Lost and Found Grief Center have tips on handling your...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

WATCH: KY3 Christmas Greetings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season to spread Christmas cheer. Check out these KY3 holiday messages to your family. Cindy Barrett & family, Alyssa Kelly, Stan Bess & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: Mark Spillane & family, Leigh Moody & family, Francque Pierce & family:. KY3 Christmas Greetings: The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

