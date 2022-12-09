County officially names northern park Newland Park

Pasquotank’s planned new park in Newland officially has a name.

County commissioners unanimously voted earlier this week to name the park Newland Park.

After voting to officially name the park, commissioners also unanimously approved an almost $192,000 contract for design services for the 48-acre park at the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Hwy 158 in Newland. The property is 51 acres but three acres has been set aside for a future public safety substation for EMS and the Sheriff’s Office.

The board’s action to name it Newland Park came after residents twice overwhelmingly voted for the name.

The latest vote came Dec. 1 when 44 of 50 people voting at a community meeting at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church favored Newland Park.

“We had a real good meeting,” said board Chairman Charles Jordan. “It was decisive that they wanted to leave it at Newland Park. The citizens made the decision.”

That vote came about 10 months after more than 70 residents also supported Newland Park at a meeting in February.

County Manager Sparty Hammett said the county hopes to have the park open in “two to three years.”

“Trying to get it at two years,” Hammett said. “We are going to do it right and we are going to do it as quickly as possible.”

Benesch and Company developed a master plan for Newland Park and the firm was awarded the contract for design services. The money will come from state grant funds the county has already received for the project.

The Newland Park Master Plan estimates the cost of Phase 1 to be around $2.1 million, which includes the design services. That figure does not include the $614,000 the county paid for the property in January.

The first phase includes the needed infrastructure and the construction of a playground, event lawn, walking paths, pavilion, picnic shelter, restrooms and a basketball court.

That figure includes a contingency fund of almost $160,000 and almost $133,000 set aside for inflation. The largest single expenses are almost $338,000 for park trails and $285,000 for park structures. Other park furnishings and amenities are expected to cost almost $157,000.

Hammett said the source of the remaining funds for the construction of the first phase of the park will be recommended to commissioners at a “future meeting.”

The county has already received a total of $964,000 in grant funding for the park, including $789,000 in state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grants. The county will seek other grant opportunities to further reduce its contribution.