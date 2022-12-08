FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Fresno Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue Sunday. He has been identified as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado, who police say was a gang member with an extensive criminal history that has dated back […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO