Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
IDENTIFIED: Security guard shot and killed in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The security guard that passed away after being shot on Thursday night has been identified by the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as […]
Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
Fresno police investigate motive in gang member’s death
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Fresno Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue Sunday. He has been identified as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado, who police say was a gang member with an extensive criminal history that has dated back […]
One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
Visalia bar security guard shot and killed while trying to break up fight identified
The Visalia Police department has identified the security guard who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Green Olive bar.
KMJ
2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
KMPH.com
Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro arrested, booked for domestic violence, officials say
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26 News) — Mendota City Mayor Rolando Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail early Sunday morning. According to the Mendota Police Department, officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Blanco Street regarding a domestic dispute. When...
Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
KMPH.com
Suspected DUI driver crashes onto front lawn of house in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver crashed onto the front lawn of a house Sunday night in Madera, according to police. The Madera Police Department was called out to a house on North Granada Drive for initial reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. When...
KMPH.com
Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Roberto Corchado
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Roberto Corchado. Roberto Corchado is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 28-year-old Corchado is 5' 9" tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Roberto Corchado is hiding, call Crime...
25-year-old man shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex identified
Police have identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage
The Kings County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for last Thursday's shooting in Stratford. Deputies say he allegedly murdered his relative and held a woman and children hostage.
Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
Comments / 0