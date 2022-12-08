ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One dead after homicide in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just after 4:00 p.m. they received calls regarding five to six shots fired in the 5100 block of east Lane Avenue near Peach Avenue and reported a man laying in the roadway. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Boy shot in Clovis, investigation underway, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was shot in Clovis Sunday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they responded to the intersection of Bullard and Minnewawa avenues around 10:00 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Machine fire causes severe smoke damage at factory in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A machine fire resulted in severe smoke damage at a factory early Monday morning in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to a factory near Belgravia and Teilman Avenues around 4:00 a.m. for reports of a fire inside of a metal shop building next to the main building.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Roberto Corchado

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Roberto Corchado. Roberto Corchado is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 28-year-old Corchado is 5' 9" tall, 190 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Roberto Corchado is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.

Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA

