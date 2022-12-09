ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program

We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
WCBD Count on 2

Cause of the Palms Apartment fire still unknown 10 months later

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police were called to the Palms Apartments off Royal Palm Boulevard Sunday night following a reported fire. When fire officials arrived, they found an overheated belt from the laundry room and ventilated the building. No one was injured. For many, it was a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy