Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Smoaks house explosion victim’s family shares survivor’s story
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man’s family is grateful their dad is still alive after his home exploded on Monday night. “A walking miracle from God.” That’s what a son and daughter say about their father, Israel Jenkins. The 76-year-old was in his home...
Identical twin sisters were accused of cheating on a test. A jury awarded them $1.5 million.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Identical twin sisters accused of cheating on their year-end medical school exams have won a defamation case against the Medical University of South Carolina. The twins, Kayla and Kellie Bingham, were accused of "academic dishonesty" in May 2016 after test proctors reviewed the results of an...
counton2.com
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting …. SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross …. BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop. New...
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
abcnews4.com
Police respond to car crash on Rivers Ave at Dalton Street: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a car crash on Rivers at Dalton Tuesday morning. Two out of the three lanes closed are now open. Plan for heavy traffic in the area. Stick with ABC News 4 for updates.
abcnews4.com
AHA + CCPL Blood Pressure Program
We are really excited about this program as a way to reach people where they are. Patrons at 3 library branches, Edisto, McClellanville, and Hollywood will have the opportunity to now check out blood pressure kits with their library cards. The kits include a blood pressure cuff, tracking materials and...
abcnews4.com
Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
abcnews4.com
MPPD honoring officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Vaughn Edward Kee, an MPPD officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver 37 years ago. On December 13, 1985, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Kee pulled over an intoxicated driver on Coleman...
Cause of the Palms Apartment fire still unknown 10 months later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Police were called to the Palms Apartments off Royal Palm Boulevard Sunday night following a reported fire. When fire officials arrived, they found an overheated belt from the laundry room and ventilated the building. No one was injured. For many, it was a […]
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
WJCL
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
abcnews4.com
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
St. Johns fireman retires after 25 years
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local fireman has retired after serving the lowcountry for 25 years. According to St. Johns Fire District, Firefighter Shone Rivers retired Friday after 25 years with the St. John’s Fire District. Rivers served at fire stations across Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. He ended his […]
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
counton2.com
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
abcnews4.com
Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
Comments / 0