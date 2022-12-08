Read full article on original website
Second town hall event to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — City leaders and advocates will hold another town hall event next Monday to discuss a potential public takeover of Rochester Gas & Electric. Metro Justice and the city's at-large councilmembers, Miguel Melendez, Kimberly Smith, Stanley Martin, Willie Lightfoot and Mitch Gruber, will host the town hall Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library's Gleason Auditorium.
Remembering a key player in the Rochester labor movement
Rochester, N.Y. — On Sunday, a memorial was held for Bruce Popper - an important spearhead in the labor movement not only in Rochester, but also across New York state. Bruce died Nov. 23 at age 71 after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was a...
Toy drive benefits children at Willow Domestic Violence Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Local police officers made a special toy delivery Monday. Representatives from the Rochester, Brighton and Irondequoit police departments were on hand to donate toys they collected to the Willow Domestic Violence Center. The Purple Box Campaign helps provide the gift of hope and healing to children...
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
Dansville Balloon Festival cancelled for 2023
Dansville, N.Y. — A Labor Day tradition that dates back 41 years will not continue in 2023. Organizers announced the Dansville Balloon Festival has been cancelled. The volunteer group behind the event cited a lack of help. Due to continued decline of volunteer staffing and the financial environment we...
RPO and Strong Museum team up for Winter Celebration event
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Strong National Museum of Play teamed up for the first time to present Let’s Play: A Winter Celebration on Saturday. The event invited families to listen to musical performances throughout the museum featuring RPO musicians and student groups, an...
Community comes together praying for safe return of missing St. John Fisher student
Clifton Springs, N.Y. — Dozens of community members gathered Sunday to share their experiences with Kenny DeLand Jr. and pray for his safe return home. DeLand Is a student at St. John Fisher currently studying abroad in France, but he has been missing since late November. Sunday afternoon, community...
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
Holly Trolley Rides return to NY Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush welcomed Santa and Mrs. Clause to their museum on Sunday. Children were able to pose with them for photos and join them on the museum's trolley ride. All attendees were able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary cookies, hot...
Rare December sunshine for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Sunshine is always tough to see in the month of December in WNY. For one thing, the total visible day length during this time of year is only around 9 hours. So , even if the Sun decided to come out for an entire day, we'd still have 15 hours of darkness and only 9 hours to potentially see some sun.
Gnome for the Holiday event held at Watermark Legacy
Rochester, N.Y. — Santa Claus hosted a special 'Gnome for the Holidays' event at Watermark Legacy at Clover Blossom on Sunday. The event featured an ice carving demonstration by locally renowned ice carver Jeffrey Bleier, who competed in the Winter Olympics and has headlined winter-themed events around the region.
Reindeer Run 5k gets runners in the holiday spirit
Rochester, N.Y. — The Reindeer Run 5K and Kids 1/2 Mile returned to Blue Cross Arena on Saturday. “It’s a great Rochester tradition, a lot of people come out for this event,” said participant Andrew Banas. “It’s very festive, you get to run with your friends, it gets you in the holiday spirit.”
Man found dead in vehicle on Alphonse St.
Rochester, NY — Rochester Police say a man was found shot inside a vehicle overnight on Alphonse Street. They were first called to Alphone Street near Hudson Avenue around 1:30 Tuesday morning for reports from ShotSpotter activation. When arriving on scene officers found a male shot inside of a...
Family of 10 safe after basement fire on Stutson Street
Rochester, N.Y. — One child was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Charlotte early Monday. Crews responded to a home on Stutson Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. and extinguished a fire in the basement within 20 minutes. Firefighters said a man and eight children escaped before crews...
Bonnie Raitt to headline Rochester Jazz Festival
The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced that ten-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will be a headliner at the festival in 2023. The singer, known for hits like "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," will play...
Rochester Police: Man shot while driving, crashes into light pole
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of Ames and Masseth Street for the report of shots heard in the area around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, reports came in of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole one block away at the corner of Immel Street and Masseth Street.
Sunshine today, but winter will make a return this week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We'll see some sunshine stick around for much of the day today. The weather will look nice. But it will still be chilly, even during the afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 30s. Tonight, a few more clouds will make a return overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 20s then.
Gates police investigating 17 stolen vehicles from Hertz Rental Car
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road. Police say during the overnight hours, Saturday night going into Sunday morning, a group of individuals cut the fence in the secured rental lot and stole 17 vehicles. The suspects,...
