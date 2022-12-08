Weekend plans: Disney on Ice and Miracle on Main, ‘Hairspray’ at Proctors among top picks

PHOTOGRAPHER: Niki Metcalf, center, as Tracy Turnblad with supporting cast in the national touring production of "Hairspray," opening Tuesday at Proctors. (Jeremy Daniel photo)

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Wrangle on the plains

One of the first major events of the high school wrestling team will take place Saturday at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon as Shenendehowa hosts its Wrangle on the Plains tournament, with action on the mat starting at 10 a.m.

While it’s a relatively new event on the wrestling calendar, having only existed since 2018, it’s quickly become an early-season proving ground for top wrestlers in Section II, with plenty of powerful teams from the rest of the state making the trip as well. Along with the hosts, among the teams competing are Amsterdam, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown, Cobleskill-Richmondville, Mohonasen and Schalmont.

Miracle on Main

Middleburgh’s Miracle on Main Street kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, with horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer, and more.

There will also be a village tree lighting at 6 p.m. accompanied by the Middleburgh School band. Businesses and nonprofits will sell everything from hot pretzels to soups; warmed chestnuts to baked goods.

Parking will be available at the Middleburgh Elementary School where people will be shuttled by Jack Miller Tractor and A&M Towing with additional parking on Baker Avenue. The festivities will wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

Disney favorites

Disney on Ice skates into the MVP Arena this weekend with shows running from Friday to Sunday. In a show called “Let’s Celebrate,” more than 50 Disney characters are featured from 14 stories. Mickey and Minnie act as hosts and attendees can sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead” in Agrabah, or share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Tickets are $20-100. For more information visit mvparena.com.

Deer Tick at Putnam

The genre-blending band Deer Tick takes over Putnam Place on Saturday. The Rhode Island-based band features singer-songwriter John J. McCauley, guitarist Ian O’Neil, bassist Christopher Ryan and drummer Dennis Ryan. Its style is a mix of alternative rock and Americana, blues.

The show will open with a performance by Izzy Heltai at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of. For more information visit putnamplace.com.

Broadway at Proctors

The award-winning musical “Hairspray” continues its run at Proctors this weekend. Saugerties native Niki Metcalf is front and center in the touring Broadway show, playing Tracy Turnblad, a young teenage girl growing up in Baltimore in 1962, whose dream is to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local television program aimed at teenagers. Once she does that, she then aspires to bring social change to the show, in particular, integration. “Hairspray” runs through Sunday. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $26.50-$90.50. For more information, visit proctors.org.

