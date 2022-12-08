ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle

Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
westsideseattle.com

Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner

A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Watch: Biking Seattle to Spokane

Mike Mike Motorbike (Michael Valeri) released this wonderful video last week documenting a bike trip he and his friend Nick took from Seattle to Spokane over the summer. Our state is really something. They stuck mostly to the Palouse to Cascades Trail, though road riding is still required for many...
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
Nationwide Report

4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)

The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
EVERETT, WA
newsnationnow.com

Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state

(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
SPANAWAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy