Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
Standoff with armed gunman ends peacefully at Snohomish Co. govt. complex in Everett
A standoff with an armed man has ended at Snohomish County’s government campus in Everett. There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody, according to officials. The buildings were locked down for several hours due to the incident. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office says the suspect was...
18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle
Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
Hundreds of Seattle businesses file for relief funds to pay for storefronts damaged by thieves
More than 400 Seattle businesses have filed to receive assistance to repair damages to their storefronts as business owners continue to speak out about rising crime.
KING-5
Man fatally shot in West Seattle in Roxhill Park parking lot
The man was found inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
westsideseattle.com
Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner
A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
seattlebikeblog.com
Watch: Biking Seattle to Spokane
Mike Mike Motorbike (Michael Valeri) released this wonderful video last week documenting a bike trip he and his friend Nick took from Seattle to Spokane over the summer. Our state is really something. They stuck mostly to the Palouse to Cascades Trail, though road riding is still required for many...
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
KOMO News
91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
newsnationnow.com
Rio Boyd missing case: 21-year-old last seen in Washington state
(NewsNation) — Rio Boyd, 21, was last seen in Washington state on Oct. 17. She disappeared after leaving her family’s residence to walk to a friend’s house. What makes her case even more of a mystery is her cellphone. Many of us have our cellphones with us all of the time.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
q13fox.com
Comedian Jo Koy to receive key to the city of Tacoma
Jo Koy, a local comedian from Tacoma, is being recognized by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards for a sold out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Additionally, he will receive the key to the city.
KING-5
Federal Way Public Schools to pay over $5 million over student death
Allen Harris, 16, died of cardiac arrest on the football field in 2018. His family accused coaches of not recognizing symptoms or trying to resuscitate the teen.
Comments / 3