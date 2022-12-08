ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Local historians reminisce about North Springfield’s past

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with David Eslick, the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival founder. Eslick is also a Springfield native who grew up on the north side.

“We just reminisced about what it was like growing up in Springfield and some of the places that were available to kids and adults and so on,” said Sellars. “Places to play… things to do. And it was just… a nice hour of reminiscing.”

The two spoke about how there were no chain restaurants back then.

“Everything was local and independent and was taste-based on just the people that were here… Whether it was eating chicken livers… or having a big cheeseburger somewhere or eat a bowl of chili at Casper’s, it was a local place,” said Sellars.

