ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 4

Intuitive Autocrat
4d ago

huh. the county commission refuses to but recycling around the county. Rabun County has recycling centers all around and it is working. but as usual the arrogant Habersham County who claims to be the brightest bulb 💡 in the pack. they are proving how ignorant they are

Reply(1)
5
Related
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell woman Saturday on Ga. 8

A Hart County woman lost her life about 6 p.m. Saturday when she attempted to cross Ga. 8 near Norman Road in Hart County. Barbara Brenda Teasley, 54, of Hartwell died when she was struck and killed by a silver 2011 Ford Flex that was traveling westbound on Ga. 8, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
HART COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire

Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
BUFORD, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County

If I told you that eight children were abandoned by their parents, left to fend for themselves in a ramshackle cabin on the side of a mountain in 1940s Fannin County, you’d probably be skeptical. If I told you that, against all odds, they not only survived but went on to become successful adults, your skepticism might turn to disbelief. But it’s a true story, woven into a heartbreaking short novel by my friend Janisse Ray. Last night, Janisse introduced readers to the real Richard Woods, one of the last surviving members of the family she brought to life in her new book, The Woods of Fannin County. A nice crowd turned out in Janisse’s hometown of Baxley for an engaging discussion about the book. Though Mr. Woods now lives in North Alabama, he stated that he also considered Baxley his hometown, having spent his formative years at the local Baptist Children’s Home. More on that later.
FANNIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy