Rochester Police Accountability Board appoints Interim Executive Director

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) announced Thursday they have hired a new interim Executive Director.

Sherry Walker-Cowart will take on the position, and according to the PAB, will administer their formation of crucial internal procedures, determine where the agency needs help to grow, and outline a successful strategic planning process.

“I have been involved in police-community relations and oversight for years. It has always been something I am interested in and improving relationships with the RPD and community is high on my list of priorities,” said Walker-Cowart. “I am excited to do what I can to help bring the mission and vision of the PAB to fruition and help build community trust in the agency and in our public safety system.”

The PAB terminated former interim Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds after a member vote back in November, following the release of a 95-page-report in regard to a six-month investigation over claims of sexual harassment, retaliation, racial discrimination and overall poor leadership at the PAB.

“Her proven track record for firmly establishing new departments within the City and leadership development will help move this agency forward. We are all excited to work with Sherry and think she will truly complement our staff and the entire organization,” PAB Board Chair Larry Knox said during Thursday’s meeting.

According to the PAB, their search for a permanent Executive Director will begin in 2023.

