Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday.

An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m.

Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was taken into custody without incident. The Airway Heights Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jarmal O. Packard, who was booked into Spokane County Jail on an outstanding murder warrant.

Packard will be transported to Tacoma where he faces murder charges for a fatal shooting on November 21.

READ: SPD looking for multiple robbery suspects in downtown Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.