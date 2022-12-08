Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Pauly Seeley receives the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New Hampstead High School senior Pauly Seeley received the 42nd Michael Finocchiaro Award Sunday afternoon. The award is given out annually to the top high school player in Savannah and is voted on by head football coaches in Chatham County and local media members. This content...
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Unidentified woman’s remains found in Georgia
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an unknown woman whose remains were found earlier this month. According to the GBI, the body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, in Liberty County on Dec. 2. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after Nov. 18.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Skidaway Krispy Kreme closed after more than 50 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah lost one of its Krispy Kreme locations on Sunday upsetting loyal fans of the popular chain. A sign on the door of the Krispy Kreme Skidaway location says: “Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation has made the difficult decision to permanently close this location. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause […]
Metter man dies in lumber mill accident
METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Krispy Kreme closes Skidaway Road location
We generally don’t traffic in chains around here, but sometimes, you can’t help but notice. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, a staple on Skidaway Road in Savannah has closed its doors, yes, for good. A sign on the door and drive through explains the ‘difficult decision’ for corporate in deciding...
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
1 injured in shooting on E. 31st Lane in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Savannah late Sunday night. Police responded to the 1700 block of E 31st Lane around 11 p.m. One man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No further information is available at this time. This is a […]
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
WYFF4.com
Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
WJCL
One injured in shooting on E. 71st near Sanders St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 71st Street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire but did not locate...
WJCL
Dry weather today but rain and thunderstorms likely by Thursday
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Quiet weather is in the forecast today. There will be chilly northeast winds throughout the day with lots of clouds for much of the day. Highs are going to be cool with most areas in the upper-50s to lower-60s. A warm front will lift through the area...
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through December 16
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, December 10 through Friday, December 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
1 person rescued after watercraft overturns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Fire rescued one person from an overturned watercraft in the Ogeechee River at Hwy. 17 Saturday. No injuries were reported.
WJCL
1 man killed in weekend shooting in Savannah, no arrests made
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Savannah, according to police. Officials with Savannah Police Department announced Monday that officers responded to the area of Gateway Blvd West, near Hwy 204, on a report of a disorderly person around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Comments / 0