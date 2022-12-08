Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Explains Why AEW Is A Better Fit For Her Than WWE
ROH Final Battle marked a significant night in the career of Athena. The AEW star, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, defeated Mercedes Martinez in a physical battle to capture the ROH Women's World Championship. This marks Athena's first title since signing with AEW and ROH. In her previous home of "WWE NXT," Athena held the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions with her partner, Shotzi. Her time in WWE ultimately didn't pan out and she was released from her contract in 2021. However, it seems that she prefers AEW to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn't Believe Vince McMahon Accuser
In July 1986, it was alleged that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sexual assaulted then-WWE referee Rita Chatterton in his limousine. At the time, Chatterton was WWE's first-ever female official, but she would seemingly be exiled from the company after revealing her terrifying ordeal; as of this writing, Chatterton has never returned to WWE. This past summer, Chatterton's claims were again brought into the mainstream after The Wall Street Journal revealed more damning allegations against McMahon about hush money payments and non-disclosure agreements involving former female employees. WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, who worked for the company during Chatterton's tenure, has now expressed his opinion regarding the former referee's accusations.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
bodyslam.net
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reported
Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel in November and is now on one of his regular hiatuses up until the Royal Rumble. And with WrestleMania 39 now only being four months away, WWE has begun planning for his next WrestleMania opponent, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that internally he is listed to face current Intercontinental champion, Gunther.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestlinginc.com
Bullet Club Leader Praises The O.C. In WWE
Bullet Club has seen its fair share of members rotating through its ranks over the years, but Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have always been seen as core parts of it; Anderson was one of its founding members back in 2013. However, Gallows and Anderson currently represent The O.C. in WWE with longtime friend AJ Styles also in the fold, but the duo has enjoyed two distinct runs with Bullet Club during their stints in NJPW.
