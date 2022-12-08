ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Pets Naturally’ Supply Store Expands to New Location

By Jacob Johnson
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
A Northern Michigan pet supply store is spreading their wings and opening shop in the Grand Rapids area.

Pets Naturally got their start in Traverse City in 2013. They specialize in safe, natural foods as well as holistic supplements.

All their products are carefully selected with the health and wellbeing of our furry friends as top priority. They even have a bakery churning out chewy treats.

“A lot of people come in here with questions. They come in with pets that have issues such as allergies and other issues that they need help with. We have a large supplement area and they walk away with knowledge and with products that are going to be safe for their pets and healthy,” says Kathy Hyland, owner of Pets Naturally.

Their Grand Rapids location will feature all the same trusted product. They have plans for more stores in the future.

