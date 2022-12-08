ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

McCann certified as Chula Vista's next mayor, dead candidate wins city attorney race

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
Chula Vista Councilman John McCann attends Mayor Mary Salas' final State of the City address. He was elected to succeed her. (Adriana Heldiz / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chula Vista has elected John McCann as the next mayor of San Diego County’s second-largest city, according to certified results Thursday.

With 52 percent of the vote, the incumbent, a four-term City Council member, defeated Ammar Campa-Najjar, who owns a public affairs firm and pulled in 48 percent.

McCann is expected to take the oath of office next week alongside two new council members: Carolina Chavez for District 1 and Jose Preciado for District 2.

The late Simon Silva, who died in September, won the race for Chula Vista city attorney after what had been weeks of holding a significantly narrow lead. Silva, a longtime deputy in the City Attorney’s Office, earned 50.6 percent of the vote over attorney Dan Smith, who received 49.3 percent.

Voters also passed Measure K, which will amend the city charter to let non-U.S. citizens serve on local boards and commissions, allow mail-in ballots for special elections, and require the elected city attorney to live within city limits and have more experience.

Major changes are coming to the Chula Vista dais. The newly elected officials will have to declare the city attorney seat vacant and hold a special election to fill the seat. Glen Googins, Chula Vista’s first-ever elected city attorney who is now termed out and barred from re-election, will continue serving until his successor takes the oath of office.

Council members will also have to fill the city’s District 3 seat as former Councilmember Steve Padilla was sworn into the state Senate Monday after winning his race. The City Council will either declare the seat vacant and appoint someone to complete the remaining two years of Padilla’s term or hold a special election with the city attorney race.

On Thursday, McCann said he was thankful “to the voters of my hometown of Chula Vista for voting for me.”

“We have a lot of great things ahead in making sure that Chula Vista stays one of the safest cities in the county, being able to create jobs with the new Gaylord Bayfront project and being able to help additional companies come to the Innovation District,” he added.

Campa-Najjar also thanked voters in a statement.

"I've dedicated my life to service, and at 33 years old, rest assured I will continue to for many years to come. I'm committed to continuing to serve our community in the most impactful, authentic way possible," he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

