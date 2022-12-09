5 Minnesota Vikings players out with illnesses ahead of Lions game

Vikings call for "winter whiteout" at Christmas Eve game vs. Giants 00:34

EAGAN, Minn . – The Minnesota Vikings were short on players during Thursday's practice, with five members staying off the field due to illness.

Sources tell WCCO's Mike Max that the flu has been going around this week.

Harrsion Smith was out Wednesday, but returned Thursday, wearing a face mask.

MORE: Vikings call for "winter whiteout" at Christmas Eve game vs. Giants

C.J. Ham, Danielle Hunter, Theo Jackson and Patrick Peterson were also all out with illnesses.

Christian Darrisaw is on concussion protocol, but is at least able to participate in some activities. There is no word on his status for Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions.

MORE: Adam Thielen named Vikings' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee