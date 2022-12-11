ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MotorBiscuit

If You Want 3 Rows in Your SUV, Choose 1 of These

If you need a comfortable vehicle for your family, you'll want to drive one of the most spacious third-row SUVs. Here are a few of them. The post If You Want 3 Rows in Your SUV, Choose 1 of These appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
MotorBiscuit

7 Excellent Hybrid Cars for Less Than $30,000

Here's a look at seven new and excellent hybrid car options for sale in the U.S. with price tags listed at under $30,000. The post 7 Excellent Hybrid Cars for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Many SUV Models Does BMW have?

Which BMW SUVs seat seven? Which are the coupes? This list answers your key BMW SUV questions. The post How Many SUV Models Does BMW have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Outsider.com

Mantis Shrimp With Unbelievably Powerful Punch Strikes Hole Through Angler’s Foot: VIDEO

When you imagine shrimp, the first word that comes to mind likely isn’t “gorgeous.” When it comes to mantis shrimp, however, their beauty is hard to deny. Stretching twice the length of their tasty relatives, mantis shrimp are about 6 inches long. And rather than the tans and oranges of a typical crustacean, mantises are vibrant in color, their body armor bedecked in a rainbow of greens, blues, reds, and oranges.
disneytips.com

Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
Uncovering Florida

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks

There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 becomes giant chew toy in strange pit bull attack

Among the Tesla attacks that have been reported over the years, this is definitely one of the strangest. As noted by a Tesla owner in TikTok, her Model 3 was attacked by a pit bull, which resulted in the all-electric sedan coming out of the ordeal with numerous dents, scratches, and some damaged weather stripping.
