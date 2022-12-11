Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
3 of the Worst Third-Row Midsize SUVs According to Car and Driver
When choosing the perfect car it is important to know which are the best and the worst. Here are 3 of the worst third-row midsize SUVs available according to Car and Driver. The post 3 of the Worst Third-Row Midsize SUVs According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TikTok videos of 13 strangers going on a road trip went viral. See their story
After their flight was canceled late on Sunday, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive all the way from Orlando to Knoxville, Tennessee.
If You Want 3 Rows in Your SUV, Choose 1 of These
If you need a comfortable vehicle for your family, you'll want to drive one of the most spacious third-row SUVs. Here are a few of them. The post If You Want 3 Rows in Your SUV, Choose 1 of These appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
WDW News Today
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
Ram Recall: 1.4 Million Tailgates Could Unlatch At Speed
Ram just issued a massive recall of its 1500 through 3500 HD pickups over tailgates unlatching while being driven. The post Ram Recall: 1.4 Million Tailgates Could Unlatch At Speed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the Ford Maverick Could Become as Popular as the F-150 by 2030
The Ford Maverick could slowly become the next Ford F-150. Here's why the Maverick is destined for greatness. The post 3 Reasons the Ford Maverick Could Become as Popular as the F-150 by 2030 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
7 Excellent Hybrid Cars for Less Than $30,000
Here's a look at seven new and excellent hybrid car options for sale in the U.S. with price tags listed at under $30,000. The post 7 Excellent Hybrid Cars for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many SUV Models Does BMW have?
Which BMW SUVs seat seven? Which are the coupes? This list answers your key BMW SUV questions. The post How Many SUV Models Does BMW have? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mantis Shrimp With Unbelievably Powerful Punch Strikes Hole Through Angler’s Foot: VIDEO
When you imagine shrimp, the first word that comes to mind likely isn’t “gorgeous.” When it comes to mantis shrimp, however, their beauty is hard to deny. Stretching twice the length of their tasty relatives, mantis shrimp are about 6 inches long. And rather than the tans and oranges of a typical crustacean, mantises are vibrant in color, their body armor bedecked in a rainbow of greens, blues, reds, and oranges.
disneytips.com
Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
WDW News Today
Soarin’ Over California Returns for Limited Time in March 2023 at Disney California Adventure
As an extra delicious treat during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, Disney is bringing back Soarin’ Over California for a limited time. From March 3, 2023, through April 25, 2023, Soarin’ Around the World will make way for Soarin’ Over California. You’ve flown...
This Ford Truck Is the Best Car, According to The Drive
The Ford Maverick is a popular small truck. Now, The Drive has picked it as Best Car of 2022. The post This Ford Truck Is the Best Car, According to The Drive appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It
Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado Limits 1 Necessary Towing Feature
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 makes it difficult and expensive to get 4LO. See how to pair the Chevy Sivlerado 1500 with 4LO and Max Towing. The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado Limits 1 Necessary Towing Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Muscle Cars Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022?
Can you still get a manual transmission in the muscle car you want to drive? Yes, you can, and here they are. The post Which Muscle Cars Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks
There are many positive attributes about the 2023 Ford Maverick — but its affordable price is the factor that gives it the biggest advantage against the pickup truck competition. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Has 1 Huge Advantage Over All Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 becomes giant chew toy in strange pit bull attack
Among the Tesla attacks that have been reported over the years, this is definitely one of the strangest. As noted by a Tesla owner in TikTok, her Model 3 was attacked by a pit bull, which resulted in the all-electric sedan coming out of the ordeal with numerous dents, scratches, and some damaged weather stripping.
