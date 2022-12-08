Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
Travis Tritt coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Illinois Football hosts annual awards banquet
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois Football hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday night. Many players were honored for their hard work during the season. A full list of the award winners are below. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL TRADITION AWARDS. The Scholar Athlete Award: Alex Pihlstrom. The Wright Commitment to Excellence Award: Chase...
Four Illini named college football AP All Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Four Illinois football players were named AP All-Americans on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was honored this season as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football, named to the AP all-American first team.
