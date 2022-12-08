Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
ABC 33/40 News
A trend of East Alabama car thefts: What law enforcement is advising for the community
A string of vehicle break-ins in the East Alabama area has brought concern to law-enforcement and the citizens’ of these areas. The county of Talladega has reported five car thefts that have happened in between November 21, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Many of these cases are still unsolved...
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
wrganews.com
GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Arrest Man After He Files False Report
At 5:46 Sunday morning, a man called Piedmont Central Dispatch reporting he had been stabbed by a person outside his home on McKee Street, his wife was injured and he had chased the intruder out of his home. Both police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. However, that was...
wrganews.com
Armed Robbery Reported in Summerville
An armed robbery was reported on Highway 48 just outside of Summerville on Saturday night. According to WZQZ Radio, two black males, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, entered the Highway 48 Food Mart, located at 1360 Highway 48. One of the suspects was armed and the other was carrying a backpack. It is not known at this time how much was stolen during the robbery. Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader gave an update on Sunday afternoon stating that Investigators and deputies are reviewing what video and looking through evidence collected to try and determine the identity of the individuals. If anyone has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office or Sheriff Schrader directly.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
gradickcommunications.com
Haralson County’s Janco Scares Alleged Meth Pushers To Surrender
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 7:51 PM, Sgt. McAdams initiated a traffic stop on a Ford truck at the intersection of Lipham and Laundry Street in Tallapoosa GA. During the traffic stop, the male driver was found to have a warrant and Sgt. McAdams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The male attempted to drive off, but the vehicle stalled so the driver and passenger started to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, December 12th
No arrests were reported during the previous 24 hours,. Currently there are 91 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Jacksonville Has Person of Interest They are Seeking Information On
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Jacksonville Police Department facebook page on Thursday Dec 1, 2022 At approximately 7:30 PM, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to multiple reports of vehicles being forcibly broken into. Officers responded to the scene and began to investigate the reports and process each vehicle for evidence. After taking the initial reports officers began to canvas the area and were able to locate some of the property that was reported missing in a nearby wood line. Also during that canvas officers were able to recognize that the businesses in that area had exterior security cameras. After reviewing the security cameras, the officers realized that the cameras had caught the suspects in the act of breaking into multiple vehicles. After retrieving that camera footage officers were able to determine the identification of the suspects and began to look for them. The investigation has led to the arrest of Bowers, Kerry D 27 of Anniston. Bowers was arrested on several charges: Unlawful Breaking & Entering Vehicle(x9), Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree(x2), Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bowers bond on all of his charges total $192,000. Court Date January 9th, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire
Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
34-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County
Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County. The State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday identified the man as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Hayden police...
WSB Radio
Men wrongly convicted free after 25 years in prison
Two men incarcerated for a Floyd County murder they didn’t commit 25 years ago, are free this morning and will be spending their first Christmas with family in more than two decades. Both were released Thursday immediately after the Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office agreed with new evidence...
