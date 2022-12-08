ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

kpic

ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation

SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
ASHLAND, OR
kpic

Umpqua Health adds two members to leadership team

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Health is announcing the addition of two members to its leadership team, the organization said in a news release. Umpqua Health manages the coordinated care organization in Douglas County. Dr. Philip Greger is the new Chief Medical Officer tasked with ensuring safe and effective medical...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

