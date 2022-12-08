Read full article on original website
kpic
ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation
SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
kpic
Umpqua Health adds two members to leadership team
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Health is announcing the addition of two members to its leadership team, the organization said in a news release. Umpqua Health manages the coordinated care organization in Douglas County. Dr. Philip Greger is the new Chief Medical Officer tasked with ensuring safe and effective medical...
