Endicott, NY

ithaca.com

City Moves Forward with Plan to Re-Develop Vacant Emerson Power Transmission Site into Mixed-Use Living Space

After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located on South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for nearly a decade, and the latest real estate closing took place on December 8, 2022.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Bradford County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth over the next week. One will be held at the Bradford County Public Safety Center in Towanda at 2:00pm this Thursday, Dec. 15:. Bradford County Public Safety Center. 29 VanKuren Drive. Towanda,...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Eagle Newspapers

Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam

On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
CAZENOVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Incident in Elmira Causes Temporary Lockdown of Riverside School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Friday, Elmira Police officers were sent to a home in response to an incident which caused a temporary shutdown of an elementary school. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang up calls. Officers received information that a male caller answered the phone when they called back, indicating no assistance was necessary.
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
CORTLAND, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
PAINTED POST, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

