Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
City Moves Forward with Plan to Re-Develop Vacant Emerson Power Transmission Site into Mixed-Use Living Space
After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located on South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for nearly a decade, and the latest real estate closing took place on December 8, 2022.
Most of Iconic IBM Country Club Knocked Down by Demolition Crews
Over the past month, workers using heavy equipment have removed the majority of the structures that made up the old IBM Country Club complex near Johnson City. While most of the graffiti-decorated buildings are no longer standing, the demolition project is expected to take several more weeks to complete. A...
‘A Luminary Evening’ Thursday on State Street
Organizers of a block party to celebrate the reopening of a downtown Binghamton street will be able to participate even more now that they've moved into their new home.
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
First Look Inside Binghamton’s $8.5 Million Fire Headquarters
Major construction work has been completed on the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex. The 20,000-square-foot facility is located between Court and Pine streets. The site is just east of Chapman Street and west of North Shore Drive. Inside the bay area of the new Binghamton Fire Department headquarters complex....
Threat called into Watkins Glen schools was a prank; no charges filed, DA says
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The threat called into Watkins Glen Schools in June 2022 was part of a dare from teens passing through the area, according to the DA’s office, and no charges will be filed because of their age. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary issued an announcement that after months of investigation […]
Owego man charged with purse snatching after following woman across Bradford County
CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – An Owego man is in jail after police accused him of following an elderly woman across Bradford County and stealing her purse from her house. Andrew Honnick, 41, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on November 22 in connection to the incident. According to the police report, Honnick allegedly saw the […]
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
NewsChannel 36
Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Bradford County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth over the next week. One will be held at the Bradford County Public Safety Center in Towanda at 2:00pm this Thursday, Dec. 15:. Bradford County Public Safety Center. 29 VanKuren Drive. Towanda,...
Vehicle & miscellaneous property auction coming to Southport Correctional Facility
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week. The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at […]
How Many of Binghamton’s Historical Landmarks Have You Seen?
As I drive around the Triple Cities area every day, I tend to forget some of the beauty of our area. More specifically, I mean buildings that are architecturally beautiful. And I should be more aware since I originally pursuing a career in Architecture. Well, somehow that path went off the rails, but that's another story.
Tioga Catholic Charities balks at rent hike
Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga is threatening to suspend its services in Tioga County due to what it calls a massive increase in its rent from the Town of Nichols.
Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam
On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
NewsChannel 36
Incident in Elmira Causes Temporary Lockdown of Riverside School
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Friday, Elmira Police officers were sent to a home in response to an incident which caused a temporary shutdown of an elementary school. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang up calls. Officers received information that a male caller answered the phone when they called back, indicating no assistance was necessary.
rewind1077.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0