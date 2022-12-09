Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission banned as caregiver

Read full article on original website
fox13memphis.com
Got a spare? More than 100 tires dumped on road
FOREST LAKE, Minn. — A police department is looking for answers after nearly 150 tires were found dumped in the middle of a Minnesota road. The Forest Lake Police Department shared a photo on Facebook and said that officers found 146 tires dumped along a stretch of road Dec. 6.
fox13memphis.com
3 bald eagles died, multiple others sick after reportedly eating euthanized animals in Minnesota
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Three bald eagles have died and at least 10 others got sick after scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals and were possibly poisoned in Minnesota. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department brought in a severely sick juvenile bald eagle to the University of Minnesota...
