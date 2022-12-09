Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager. WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia. “I am...
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route. Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for un unresponsive woman. 33-year-old Megan Gaylord was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
Another North Carolina Substation Was Attacked Weeks Before Moore County Blackout
Another North Carolina power substation was attacked just weeks before the targeted assault on Moore County’s energy infrastructure that left some 45,000 residents without electricity. On Nov. 11, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative suffered more than $500,000 worth of damage to one of their substations in Maysville, damaging transformers and causing them to leak coolant oil, according to a statement by the company that called the attack a “serious criminal act.” It’s unclear how the vandals attacked the plant but it caused a brief blackout for some 12,000 customers in Carteret County, about 150 miles east of Moore County. “Right now, because it’s an ongoing investigation, and because it’s separate from everything that’s going on in Moore County, we are going to withhold comment until we have more information,” company spokeswoman Melissa Glenn said on Thursday, according to The News & Observer. “And we will share that whenever we are given the go-ahead from the authorities to do so.”Read it at News & Observer
NC police warn of fake $20 and $100 bills; Duo sought after Ulta store recently hit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. “Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but […]
New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities is hosting the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative. This event is Monday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and people in need. Around 1,000 people are expected to join, as well as several Marines who are volunteering their time to help with the Toys for Tots partnership that the organization has made with the Marine Corps Reserve.
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
Update: runaway teen located
*UPDATE DEC. 12, 2022: Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen on Carolina Avenue Washington around 2:40 PM on 12/10/22. Jaidyn left wearing a black hoodie with red images/words on the front, black jeans, and a yellow belt. Jaidyn is 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 168 lbs. Jaidyn has black hair and brown eyes.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
