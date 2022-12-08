ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco

(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Keeping minds and bodies active as we age with Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – You’ve been hearing it for some time now, from volunteers, and employees – at Woodside Senior Communities it’s all about the residents. Administrator Meghan Mehlberg Fuss visited Local 5 Live along with resident John Dwyer with more on his book, ‘My Freshman Year of College – Off to a Shakey Start’ where he writes about his experience at college life as a baby boomer. They also give advice on how to keep the mind and body active as we age.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police put up barricades on Velp Avenue, power lines on the roadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A knocked-down power pole on Velp Avenue has caused police to put up barricades and ask drivers to use different routes for the time being. According to the Green Bay Police Department, drivers should avoid the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue. There was reportedly a traffic incident that resulted in the knocking down of a power pole.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Skin care services from Illumatox in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s something that guarantees results-driven aesthetics – exactly what you get at a medical spa. Local 5 Live visited with the founder of Illumatox in Menasha with more on her passion for skin health, skin care, and how you can benefit. Illumatox is located at...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
HOBART, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What are “ghost guns”?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal complaint obtained...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
DE PERE, WI

