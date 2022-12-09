ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Face masks come back to forefront amid triple threat of Covid-19, flu, RSV

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) -- Months after most mask requirements have come to an end and many people have stopped wearing them, some of the nation's leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on -- but this time, it's not just because of Covid-19. As a triple threat of respiratory illnesses -- flu, RSV and Covid-19 -- sweeps the nation this holiday season, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves: get vaccinated, wash hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.

Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why

Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
