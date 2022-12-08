Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Update On William Regal’s New Job In WWE
As previously reported, William Regal will leave AEW at the end of the year and is expected to start with WWE again next month. Specifically, he will be back in the company in the first week of January. PWInsider reports that Regal has officially come to terms on his new...
411mania.com
Kamille Thinks NWA Could Pull Off EmPowerrr Again, Doesn’t Think It Needs to be Every Year
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed NWA possibly running another all-women EmPowerrr show in the future. Below are some highlights:. Kamille on if she thinks NWA could run another EmPowerrr: “I do think that we...
411mania.com
WWE Announces Summer 2023 Live Event Tour for the UK
– WWE.com has announced that the promotion will be returning to the UK for a multi-date tour in Summer 2023. The tour kicks off in Liverpool on Wednesday, June 28 and will run through Sunday, July 2 in Wales. Here’s the full announcement and details on the tour:. WWE...
411mania.com
William Regal Says Vince McMahon Let Him Out of WWE Contract Early To Go to AEW
Back in October, William Regal spoke with ITR Live (via Fightful and revealed that Vince McMahon let him out of his talent contract early so he could go to AEW. He had been released from his staff position back in January. He said: “Mr. McMahon was very good to me,...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA
– During a recent Ask Hardy Anything edition of his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed some scrapped plans in TNA that would’ve seen Broken Matt Hardy become World Heavyweight Champion and what would’ve happened if Hardy had stayed in TNA and not gone back to WWE in 2017. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Down Following Latest WSJ Story on Vince McMahon, Johnny Gargano Shares Whiteboard With Ideas on How to Spend The Miz’s Money
– Following The Wall Street Journal releasing a report with new sexual assault allegations on Vince McMahon, WWE has seen its stock price drop by 1.5 percent today. The report also stated that both victims, former WWE referee Rita Chatteron and a former California spa employee, have sent letters demanding legal damages to McMahon’s representatives.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com
Jay White Comments on Sasha Banks Rumors, Thinks She Would Make a Great Bullet Club Member
– As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, aka WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, is expected to attend NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome next month. It’s also rumored that she will be appear at the event and has dates lined up for NJPW in the near future. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp asked current reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White on the news, who shared his thoughts. Below are som highlights from Fightful:
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
411mania.com
James Gunn Says Superman Is ‘A Huge Priority’ For DC Studios, Denies He Doesn’t Like Henry Cavill
James Gunn says that Superman is a major priority as he and Peter Safran reconfigure DC’s film and TV plans, and has denied claims that he doesn’t like Henry Cavill. As previously noted, Gunn and Safran are mapping out their plan for DC Studios moving forward and, when asked about Superman on Twitter, confirmed that “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority” for them.
411mania.com
WWE News: Synopsis for Tonight’s Vince McMahon Documentary on VICE TV, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, VICE TV will debut The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon documentary tonight at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis for tonight’s program on the now-retired WWE Chairman and CEO:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over...
411mania.com
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon
– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below. The preview clip features footage of...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Recalls Steroid Use In WWE, Talks His Own Use
Jake Roberts was part of WWE during the rampant steroid use of the 1980s and ’90s, and he recently talked about his own use and more on his latest podcast. Roberts talked about the use of steroids at the time on the latest DDP Snake Pit episode for AdFreeShows, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash
– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Was Upset About Being Split From Him In First WWE Raw Run
Karrion Kross was absent Scarlett when he made his first arrival on Raw’s main roster, and he recently revealed Scarlett’s reaction to the matter. Kross’ debut on Raw came in August of last year in a new gladiatorial look and without Scarlett. Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Kross looked back at that time. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match at WWE NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with Roxanne Perez winning the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to keep the lead and get the win. The final count included:
411mania.com
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 12.12.22
2023 quickly fades away, and my yearning for whiskey stays the same. Ah what a world we live in. It’s Monday…you know what that means. WE start RAW right away with Bayley and the rest of Damage Control making their entrance. AS they reach the ring, Becky Lynch comes down to attack Kai and Sky with a chair! She chases them through the crowd and Alexa Bliss makes her entrance with a grin.
Comments / 0