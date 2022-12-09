Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams (12/8/22) Amazon Prime LIVE STREAM | Time, TV, Channel for NFL Thursday Night Football Week 14, Picks

The Giants’ two young pass rushers met just in front of the end zone late in the first half Sunday and took dead aim on their target. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had navigated his way into the face of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being held by Jordan Mailata, a massive 365-pound tackle. Azeez Ojulari, the pass-rushing presence the Giants have missed for most of this season, reached Hurts just a tick faster than Thibodeaux and flattened the quarterback for an 11-yard loss at the 2-yard line.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO