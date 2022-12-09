Read full article on original website
Adopt a Stocking: Single mom eyes better life for son
LIMA — Nicole, by her own admission, has made some “really poor decisions” during her first 28 years of life. Pregnant at an early age, a couple of stints in prison and more than a decade hooked on heroin. That’s the condensed version of her life. During that time, she watched her mother and her brother die from their own battles with drugs. A daughter born 10 years ago resides with Nicole’s father in southeastern Ohio.
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
Lima News
Veterans, families share holiday cheer at second annual brunch
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Veterans Service Commission shared holiday warmth with local veterans and their families with a free brunch at the Wapakoneta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8445 on Sunday. This is the second year of the event, a brainchild of the county Veterans Services office. They...
hometownstations.com
Lima Exchange Club brings Christmas cheer to Freedom Elementary
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Exchange Club and Santa surprising the students at Freedom Elementary Friday afternoon, during their annual Christmas Party. 240 students in the pre-kindergarten through fourth grade classes got gift bags. In the bags, the students got health care times, snacks, toys, and a book thanks to donations from local businesses. Nutrien also helped again this year by getting each child a hat, gloves and socks. Club members say this is one of their favorite activities they do each year and continue their mission of supporting local kids.
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
The roses are sweet, but the thorns are quite prickly this week. Rose: To the family and friends of Bath teacher Amanda Markley, who helped bring a vision of Rockefeller Center to her backyard as she battles aggressive cancer. It’s heartwarming to see people come together with a thoughtful gesture like this.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Couple went for oil change, left with T-bird
HARROD – It just, kind of, happened. That’s about the best way a couple from Harrod, Jerry and Jane Kimmell, can explain how they became owners of a 2004 Ford Thunderbird. Jane enjoys telling the story as her 68-year-old husband listens. “It was around a year and a...
countynewsonline.org
Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17
When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
wwnytv.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When the weather revolts, certainties dissolve and binaries blur as members of two reading groups converge at the intersection of theory and practice to reshape their lives, relationships, and reality itself. Two reading groups, unofficially called Love and Anti-Love, falter amidst political friction and signs of environmental collapse. Participation offers a prescient look at communication in a time of rupture: anonymous participants exchange fantasies and ruminations, and relationships develop and unravel.
The Lima News
Lima man pleads guilty to September burglary
LIMA — An Indiana man pleaded guilty to burglary with a firearm specification Monday morning, and will spend at least one year in prison. Okel Davis, 19, was originally charged with aggravated burglary with a three-year firearm specification, but the state reduced the charge to burglary, a second-degree felony, and agreed to lower the mandatory specification sentence by two years.
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
The Lima News
Bluffton board discusses substitute teachers
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton school board meeting met for its December meeting in the elementary school library. Brad Dailey was appointed President Pro Tempore for the January organizational meeting to be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. The board hired five substitute teachers at a rate of $95 dollars...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Lima News
One-vehicle crash kills Lima man in Auglaize Township
AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle went off the side of a roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned Monday morning, killing a Lima driver, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima post. Patrick C. Henry, 58, of Lima, died in the single-vehicle crash at...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
wbnowqct.com
Murder Case In PC
Paulding County deputies were dispatched to Road 123, in Latty Township, for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for two days, she hadn’t called in and she had not answered her phone. While conducting a check of the property, deputies located Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband, Bruce Williams, deceased in a barn on their property. Officials say the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were they had Clay Dockery…from Paulding County…in possession of a vehicle owned by the Williams’. Dockery admitted to Ashtabula authorities he had killed both Williams’ and stole their vehicle. Dockery is now charged with two counts of murder and more.
mahoningmatters.com
Married couple found slain after wife doesn’t show up to work, Ohio sheriff says
A 60-year-old woman missed two days of work without calling in, and when her colleagues called her she didn’t answer, according to an Ohio sheriff’s office. Her co-workers grew concerned, officials said, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check shortly after noon on Thursday, Dec. 8.
